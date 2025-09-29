SinyallerBölümler
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom

Daily Capital Flow Bets

0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
35
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
22 (62.85%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
13 (37.14%)
En iyi işlem:
9.92 USD
En kötü işlem:
-13.85 USD
Brüt kâr:
39.57 USD (1 742 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-40.34 USD (2 129 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (6.08 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
10.81 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
25.03%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
135.43%
En son işlem:
27 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
55
Ort. tutma süresi:
16 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.03
Alış işlemleri:
19 (54.29%)
Satış işlemleri:
16 (45.71%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.98
Beklenen getiri:
-0.02 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.80 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.10 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-23.27 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-23.27 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
0.86%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
15.62 USD
Maksimum:
23.97 USD (11.50%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
11.21% (23.54 USD)
Varlığa göre:
46.38% (87.80 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
EURCAD 2
EURNZD 2
CADJPY 2
AUDNZD 1
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 3
EURCAD -3
EURNZD 1
CADJPY 0
AUDNZD 0
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -294
EURCAD -41
EURNZD 37
CADJPY -100
AUDNZD 11
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +9.92 USD
En kötü işlem: -14 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +6.08 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -23.27 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
itexsys-Platform
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.50 × 4
Axiory-Live
1.57 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.79 × 5943
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.88 × 168
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.24 × 78
Strategy: A Capital Flow Index model that capitalizes on relative order flow and liquidity sweeps.

DCF Bets seeks to position on the “smart side” of intraday liquidity. The system maps where resting orders are likely clustered (recent imbalances, session extremes, round numbers, VWAP bands), waits for a sweep (stop-run/fake-out/break-out), and then enters back into the prevailing flow once order-flow confirms absorption and momentum shifts. Higher-time frame bias guides direction; low-time frame execution refines entries with tight risk.

Markets: FX Majors & Crosses + Gold: EUR, AUD, CAD, USD, NZD, GBP, CHF, JPY, XAU

Time Frames

  • Bias: Daily

  • Execution: M1, M2, M5, M15

What to Expect

  • Discipline First: The system prefers fewer, higher-quality trades over constant activity.

Copy Guidance (Important)

  • Use a reliable ECN broker (IC Markets) with tight spreads and fast execution (especially for M1–M15 entries).

Risk & Disclamers

  • Trading leveraged products involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Drawdowns will occur, this strategy manages risk per trade and per day, but no strategy is risk-free. Only allocate capital you can afford to risk.
Daily Capital Flow Index

    İnceleme yok
    2025.09.30 19:37
    Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
    2025.09.30 14:19
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.09.30 13:19
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.09.30 10:12
    Share of trading days is too low
    2025.09.30 10:12
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2025.09.29 13:14
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.09.29 13:14
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.09.29 13:14
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2025.09.29 13:14
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2025.09.29 13:14
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
