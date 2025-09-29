SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / XAU SIGNAL
Fabio Hernan Castillo Coy

XAU SIGNAL

0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
37 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 11%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
33
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
18 (54.54%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
15 (45.45%)
En iyi işlem:
47.04 USD
En kötü işlem:
-21.44 USD
Brüt kâr:
286.77 USD (24 041 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-178.74 USD (12 617 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (81.19 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
113.17 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.19
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
15 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.76
Alış işlemleri:
23 (69.70%)
Satış işlemleri:
10 (30.30%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.60
Beklenen getiri:
3.27 USD
Ortalama kâr:
15.93 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-11.92 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-27.29 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-40.30 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
6.22%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
59.89 USD
Maksimum:
61.28 USD (6.12%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.12% (61.28 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
XRPUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 108
XRPUSD 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 11K
XRPUSD 257
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +47.04 USD
En kötü işlem: -21 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +81.19 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -27.29 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-Edge12" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
1.75 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge12
2.08 × 9827
Pepperstone-Edge04
2.85 × 357
FXCM-USDReal04
3.50 × 2
GoDo-Live
4.88 × 130
RoboForex-ProCent-4
8.59 × 27
Exness-Real8
12.88 × 103
XAUUSD Consistency 2025 – Manual Trading with Controlled Risk

This signal focuses exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold), using a manual technical approach with strict risk management.
I trade only when the market provides high-probability setups, not every day.

  • Max historical drawdown: ~6%

  • Maximum monthly drawdown limit: 5%

  • Profit target: 2–5% monthly (sustainable, not aggressive)

  • Risk per trade: 1–2%

  • Trading style: intraday & short swing (M15–H1)

  • 100% manual trading (no EAs, no martingale, no grid)

My main objective is to deliver steady growth with strong capital protection.
If you prefer a consistent, low-risk approach to trading gold, this signal is designed for you.

"Patience is key – I don’t trade every day, only when opportunities are clear."


2025.09.29 03:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 28 days. This comprises 11.02% of days out of the 254 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 03:25
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
