|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|32
|XRPUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|108
|XRPUSD
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|XRPUSD
|257
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-Edge12" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|1.75 × 8
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|2.08 × 9827
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|2.85 × 357
|
FXCM-USDReal04
|3.50 × 2
|
GoDo-Live
|4.88 × 130
|
RoboForex-ProCent-4
|8.59 × 27
|
Exness-Real8
|12.88 × 103
XAUUSD Consistency 2025 – Manual Trading with Controlled Risk
This signal focuses exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold), using a manual technical approach with strict risk management.
I trade only when the market provides high-probability setups, not every day.
-
✅ Max historical drawdown: ~6%
-
✅ Maximum monthly drawdown limit: 5%
-
✅ Profit target: 2–5% monthly (sustainable, not aggressive)
-
✅ Risk per trade: 1–2%
-
✅ Trading style: intraday & short swing (M15–H1)
-
✅ 100% manual trading (no EAs, no martingale, no grid)
My main objective is to deliver steady growth with strong capital protection.
If you prefer a consistent, low-risk approach to trading gold, this signal is designed for you.
"Patience is key – I don’t trade every day, only when opportunities are clear."