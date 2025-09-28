SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / GoldSteadycompound
Nurraflis Salam

GoldSteadycompound

Nurraflis Salam
0 inceleme
10 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 1%
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
48
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
18 (37.50%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
30 (62.50%)
En iyi işlem:
60.75 USD
En kötü işlem:
-30.54 USD
Brüt kâr:
641.04 USD (36 037 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-494.14 USD (30 275 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (179.96 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
179.96 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.37%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
10
Ort. tutma süresi:
10 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.45
Alış işlemleri:
35 (72.92%)
Satış işlemleri:
13 (27.08%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.30
Beklenen getiri:
3.06 USD
Ortalama kâr:
35.61 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-16.47 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-101.17 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-101.17 USD (10)
Aylık büyüme:
11.67%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
42.34 USD
Maksimum:
101.29 USD (41.74%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
29.19% (101.27 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.48% (5.26 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 48
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 147
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 5.8K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +60.75 USD
En kötü işlem: -31 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +179.96 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -101.17 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
14.32 × 38
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Combine this signal with the reliability of MQL5 VPS, and you’ve set your money to work 24/7 — no effort needed

100% Automated Trading – Safe, Steady Growth

📊 Performance Metrics

  • Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 1:2

  • Win Rate: 41%

  • 100% automated system → eliminates trader emotional bias, as every trade is executed automatically

  • Hosted on MQL5 VPS (100% uptime) → no downtime risk

⚖️ Your Account recommended Risk Management

  • Use MQL5’s default risk-proportional lot sizing

💡 Our Strategy

Our trading strategy is follow the trend. The goal is simple: grow your account steadily through compounding. By making regular monthly deposits, your account can build up to $100,000. At that stage, you’ll be able to withdraw profits regularly to support your living — without breaking the compounding effect.

Think of your account like a tree. if you let it grow to full size by providing fertilizer, it will feed you for life. 🌳

After your account size reach USD 100,000, you can withdraw the profit and invest in other asset like dividend stock or property which will make you more wealthy.

Do not trial and error with new system which will cost you a lot of money and loosing time. Many trading system is overfitting and it will loose its edge after use in real account.

⚠️ Safe Trading Principles
No Martingale
No Averaging
No Aggressive Scalping
❌ No “get rich quick” tricks — only consistent, long-term growth

💰 For Small Accounts
Even if you start with little, just deposit monthly and let compounding work its magic. Patience is the real key to wealth.

📜 The Six Laws of Wealth We Follow

  1. Save at least 10% of everything you earn.

  2. Put your savings to work for you.

  3. Avoid unnecessary debt.

  4. Stay away from risky “get rich quick” schemes.

  5. Invest in yourself continuously.

  6. Protect and diversify your wealth.

📺 Learn more: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jzOfGPRG4o

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDV8VuCYwLQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPMhXvjCPOM








İnceleme yok
2025.09.28 10:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.52% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 10:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol