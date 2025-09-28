Institutional Description – THUNDERBOLTS

I have developed this Automated Execution System with a focus on global markets including forex, commodities, and indices.

The strategy employs objective quantitative criteria to identify short-term directional asymmetries, executing buy or sell orders based on pre-established risk management and dynamic capital allocation parameters.

The model operates in a multi-asset framework, simultaneously analyzing multiple financial instruments and automatically selecting only those that meet minimum volatility and liquidity thresholds. Each trade is individually calibrated according to the account’s risk profile, ensuring:

Controlled exposure per trade and across the portfolio , respecting maximum percentage limits.

Predefined and mandatory levels of protection (stop loss) and profit realization (take profit) .

Automatic position adjustments as the market evolves, preserving gains while mitigating losses.

The system’s core logic is based on the convergence and divergence of price structures, allowing it to capture reversal or trend continuation movements with precise entry and disciplined exit.

This is a fully systematic approach, free from emotional interference, designed to deliver operational consistency and scalability, capable of operating independently or as part of broader macro portfolios.