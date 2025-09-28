SinyallerBölümler
Jonatan Augusto Ville Lubian

THUNDERBOLTS

Jonatan Augusto Ville Lubian
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -7%
ATFXGM19-Live
1:400
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
34
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
6 (17.64%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
28 (82.35%)
En iyi işlem:
10.45 USD
En kötü işlem:
-6.63 USD
Brüt kâr:
13.35 USD (660 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-29.94 USD (7 939 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (12.76 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
12.76 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.13
Alım-satım etkinliği:
84.56%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
61.55%
En son işlem:
24 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
39
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.90
Alış işlemleri:
26 (76.47%)
Satış işlemleri:
8 (23.53%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.45
Beklenen getiri:
-0.49 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.23 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.07 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
19 (-7.43 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-16.66 USD (9)
Aylık büyüme:
-6.95%
Algo alım-satım:
50%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
17.18 USD
Maksimum:
18.39 USD (18.92%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
10.71% (10.28 USD)
Varlığa göre:
11.05% (9.41 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPNZD.c 15
USDSEK.c 5
USDJPY.c 3
GBPJPY.c 3
EURJPY.c 2
XAGUSD.c 1
GBPCAD.c 1
GBPAUD.c 1
AUDNZD.c 1
EURUSD.c 1
GBPUSD.c 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPNZD.c -2
USDSEK.c -6
USDJPY.c -2
GBPJPY.c -5
EURJPY.c -3
XAGUSD.c 10
GBPCAD.c 0
GBPAUD.c -7
AUDNZD.c -1
EURUSD.c 0
GBPUSD.c 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPNZD.c 22
USDSEK.c -5.1K
USDJPY.c -198
GBPJPY.c -626
EURJPY.c -426
XAGUSD.c 209
GBPCAD.c 22
GBPAUD.c -1K
AUDNZD.c -212
EURUSD.c -31
GBPUSD.c 62
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +10.45 USD
En kötü işlem: -7 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 9
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +12.76 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -7.43 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ATFXGM19-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Institutional Description – THUNDERBOLTS

I have developed this Automated Execution System with a focus on global markets including forex, commodities, and indices.

The strategy employs objective quantitative criteria to identify short-term directional asymmetries, executing buy or sell orders based on pre-established risk management and dynamic capital allocation parameters.

The model operates in a multi-asset framework, simultaneously analyzing multiple financial instruments and automatically selecting only those that meet minimum volatility and liquidity thresholds. Each trade is individually calibrated according to the account’s risk profile, ensuring:

  • Controlled exposure per trade and across the portfolio, respecting maximum percentage limits.

  • Predefined and mandatory levels of protection (stop loss) and profit realization (take profit).

  • Automatic position adjustments as the market evolves, preserving gains while mitigating losses.

The system’s core logic is based on the convergence and divergence of price structures, allowing it to capture reversal or trend continuation movements with precise entry and disciplined exit.

This is a fully systematic approach, free from emotional interference, designed to deliver operational consistency and scalability, capable of operating independently or as part of broader macro portfolios.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.30 05:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.29 10:54
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.29 05:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.29 05:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.29 05:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 05:25
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.28 06:42
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 06:42
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 06:42
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.28 06:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.28 06:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
