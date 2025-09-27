SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / AnalyzeTrendNews
Hiroyuki Wada

AnalyzeTrendNews

Hiroyuki Wada
0 inceleme
4 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -1%
GaitameFinest-LIVE
1:25
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
9
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
7 (77.77%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (22.22%)
En iyi işlem:
5 040.00 JPY
En kötü işlem:
-12 083.00 JPY
Brüt kâr:
19 399.00 JPY (2 717 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-20 071.00 JPY (3 192 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (11 359.00 JPY)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
11 359.00 JPY (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
26.39%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
64.32%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
19 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.04
Alış işlemleri:
3 (33.33%)
Satış işlemleri:
6 (66.67%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.97
Beklenen getiri:
-74.67 JPY
Ortalama kâr:
2 771.29 JPY
Ortalama zarar:
-10 035.50 JPY
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-12 083.00 JPY)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-12 083.00 JPY (1)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.67%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
3 672.00 JPY
Maksimum:
15 031.00 JPY (13.50%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
13.50% (15 031.00 JPY)
Varlığa göre:
7.40% (7 718.00 JPY)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY- 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY- -6
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY- -475
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +5 040.00 JPY
En kötü işlem: -12 083 JPY
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +11 359.00 JPY
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -12 083.00 JPY

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "GaitameFinest-LIVE" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

This signal uses generative AI to analyze news and other information in order to determine market trends and make trades.

When the market is uncertain or carries higher risk, it keeps positions small and frequently takes profits. When opportunities arise, it increases the lot size—always maintaining a flexible and adaptive approach.


Every position is always protected with a stop-loss, ensuring complete control so that sudden market movements do not result in large losses.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.15 04:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.15 04:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.15 03:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.13 10:24
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.12 23:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 07:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.05 22:04
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 18 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.27 04:59
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.27 04:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.27 04:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
