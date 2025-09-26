SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / MarketPulse
Matthew Dubin

MarketPulse

Matthew Dubin
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
76 hafta
1 / 953 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 77%
Forex.com-Live 536
1:100
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
758
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
579 (76.38%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
179 (23.61%)
En iyi işlem:
336.70 USD
En kötü işlem:
-360.44 USD
Brüt kâr:
7 777.34 USD (109 427 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-4 391.56 USD (89 210 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
64 (437.45 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
809.82 USD (42)
Sharpe oranı:
0.11
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
99.77%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
40
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
2.23
Alış işlemleri:
320 (42.22%)
Satış işlemleri:
438 (57.78%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.77
Beklenen getiri:
4.47 USD
Ortalama kâr:
13.43 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-24.53 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
17 (-202.13 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-553.57 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.97%
Yıllık tahmin:
-11.79%
Algo alım-satım:
77%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
787.51 USD
Maksimum:
1 515.08 USD (87.70%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
53.51% (1 517.69 USD)
Varlığa göre:
12.44% (1 031.58 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD! 224
AUDUSD! 146
USDCAD! 138
EURGBP! 79
GBPUSD! 65
EURAUD! 58
USDJPY! 17
GBPCAD! 9
NZDUSD! 7
USDCHF! 4
USDMXN! 2
EURCAD! 2
AUDCAD! 2
AUDNZD! 1
GBPJPY! 1
AUDCHF! 1
AUDJPY! 1
HKDJPY! 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD! 981
AUDUSD! 1.2K
USDCAD! 719
EURGBP! 911
GBPUSD! -455
EURAUD! 25
USDJPY! 32
GBPCAD! -24
NZDUSD! -50
USDCHF! 6
USDMXN! -10
EURCAD! 5
AUDCAD! -1
AUDNZD! 1
GBPJPY! -1
AUDCHF! -1
AUDJPY! 0
HKDJPY! 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD! 25K
AUDUSD! -925
USDCAD! 20K
EURGBP! 5.7K
GBPUSD! -9.5K
EURAUD! -2.1K
USDJPY! 92
GBPCAD! -1.7K
NZDUSD! -1.1K
USDCHF! 543
USDMXN! -17K
EURCAD! 743
AUDCAD! 152
AUDNZD! 185
GBPJPY! -102
AUDCHF! -56
AUDJPY! -14
HKDJPY! -4
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +336.70 USD
En kötü işlem: -360 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 42
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +437.45 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -202.13 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Forex.com-Live 536" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

24/5 trading system built for major currency pairs. Looks for opportunities in everyday market moves and fades trends.

Why Subscribe?

  • Works across multiple pairs

  • Adjusts to changing market conditions automatically

  • Built-in protection if markets move too far the wrong way

  • Runs on a professional VPS for smooth, nonstop execution

⚠️ Risk note: All trading carries risk. This strategy can experience drawdowns, especially during strong market trends. Only subscribe with money you can afford to lose.

Risk Control

Positions are capped per symbol, with a built-in equity protection stop that flattens all trades if drawdown reaches a set percentage. No martingale doubling: sizing is fixed and consistent.

Infrastructure
Runs 24/5 on a low-latency VPS, monitoring multiple pairs simultaneously. Works best on raw-spread accounts with stable execution.

What to Expect
Drawdowns can occur, as with any strategy, but the system includes strict stop mechanisms to limit exposure.

Manual Management

The system is monitored and maintained to prevent bugs and errors.

Leverage

Can be used with leverage as low as 1:100. 

İnceleme yok
2025.10.13 07:24
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 07:24
No swaps are charged
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.26 14:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.26 14:55
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 1.55% of days out of 516 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.26 14:55
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.26 13:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.26 13:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.26 13:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
MarketPulse
Ayda 30 USD
77%
1
953
USD
7.7K
USD
76
77%
758
76%
100%
1.77
4.47
USD
54%
1:100
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.