24/5 trading system built for major currency pairs. Looks for opportunities in everyday market moves and fades trends.

Why Subscribe?

Works across multiple pairs

Adjusts to changing market conditions automatically

Built-in protection if markets move too far the wrong way

Runs on a professional VPS for smooth, nonstop execution

⚠️ Risk note: All trading carries risk. This strategy can experience drawdowns, especially during strong market trends. Only subscribe with money you can afford to lose.

Risk Control

Positions are capped per symbol, with a built-in equity protection stop that flattens all trades if drawdown reaches a set percentage. No martingale doubling: sizing is fixed and consistent.

Infrastructure

Runs 24/5 on a low-latency VPS, monitoring multiple pairs simultaneously. Works best on raw-spread accounts with stable execution.

What to Expect

Drawdowns can occur, as with any strategy, but the system includes strict stop mechanisms to limit exposure.

Manual Management

The system is monitored and maintained to prevent bugs and errors.

Leverage

Can be used with leverage as low as 1:100.