SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / FastScalp VIP TM 10K
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp VIP TM 10K

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
4 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 1199 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 48%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
34
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
23 (67.64%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
11 (32.35%)
En iyi işlem:
1 345.99 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1 485.41 USD
Brüt kâr:
17 263.89 USD (34 924 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-12 508.36 USD (22 436 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (8 249.68 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
8 249.68 USD (11)
Sharpe oranı:
0.20
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.23%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
12 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.59
Alış işlemleri:
26 (76.47%)
Satış işlemleri:
8 (23.53%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.38
Beklenen getiri:
139.87 USD
Ortalama kâr:
750.60 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1 137.12 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-4 120.82 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-4 120.82 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
47.57%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
127.28 USD
Maksimum:
8 094.45 USD (44.71%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
44.70% (8 093.25 USD)
Varlığa göre:
6.54% (965.58 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 4.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 12K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 345.99 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 485 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +8 249.68 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -4 120.82 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.68 × 6356
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real3
3.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.51 × 152
RoboForex-Pro
8.33 × 6
17 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the Tickmill-Live server (hedge type, currency USD) with Tickmill. Starting from a $10000 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 10:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
FastScalp VIP TM 10K
Ayda 1199 USD
48%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
4
100%
34
67%
100%
1.38
139.87
USD
45%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.