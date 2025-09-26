SinyallerBölümler
Riski Melania

CT FastScalp Albertus

Riski Melania
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
32 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 201%
TradeQuo-Server
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
264
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
166 (62.87%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
98 (37.12%)
En iyi işlem:
60.63 USD
En kötü işlem:
-64.98 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 863.09 USD (257 202 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 536.52 USD (202 531 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (294.37 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
294.37 USD (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.15%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
13 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.24
Alış işlemleri:
156 (59.09%)
Satış işlemleri:
108 (40.91%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.13
Beklenen getiri:
1.24 USD
Ortalama kâr:
17.25 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-25.88 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-184.22 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-184.22 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
27.82%
Yıllık tahmin:
337.58%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
120.30 USD
Maksimum:
263.82 USD (35.39%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
80.92% (184.22 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDs 264
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDs 327
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDs 55K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TradeQuo-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Developed by a team of experts experienced in XAUUSD trading, we named the strategy "FastScalp Gold" and it can be used to trade the gold market. This system not only provides easy access to the XAUUSD market but also utilizes sophisticated risk management strategies to maintain stable profits with low drawdowns. With a variety of advanced automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop features, it is an excellent choice for beginner traders and anyone looking to maximize their profit potential in gold trading.

📢 Customer Recommendations

  1. We recommend prioritizing your risk tolerance before choosing. 
  2. Our recommended ideal capital for trading XAUUSD is $1,000. 
  3. Trade only in the XAUUSD market. 
  4. Dynamic scaling based on account growth. 
  5. Market-adaptive and updated strategy. 
  6. Ideal implementation of Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop orders. 
  7. Recommended leverage: 1:500. 
  8. Use MQL5's built-in risk-proportional lot size. 
  9. Ideally, choose a broker with fast and reliable execution. 
  10. Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model. 

🔐 Risk Management & Security.

  1. This signal includes a progressive lot size strategy.
  2. Lot size only increases as capital increases, maintaining a healthy balance.

⚠️ DISCLAIMER :

"Please remember that trading XAUUSD involves high risk. Gold prices are highly influenced by geopolitical conditions, the global economy, and exchange rate fluctuations. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved before making any investment decisions, and always use sound risk management."


İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 08:42
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.91% of days out of 220 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.26 08:42
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
