Riski Melania

CT FastScalp Ivandy

Riski Melania
0 inceleme
40 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -37%
TradeQuo-Server
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
Alım-satım stili değişti. Geçmişin bir kısmı istatistiklerden çıkarıldı. Sinyallerde büyüme nasıl hesaplanmaktadır?
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
386
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
252 (65.28%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
134 (34.72%)
En iyi işlem:
142.38 USD
En kötü işlem:
-284.90 USD
Brüt kâr:
7 439.48 USD (324 649 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-6 652.52 USD (245 545 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
21 (574.51 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
574.51 USD (21)
Sharpe oranı:
0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
48.14%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
6.59%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
46
Ort. tutma süresi:
13 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.94
Alış işlemleri:
221 (57.25%)
Satış işlemleri:
165 (42.75%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.12
Beklenen getiri:
2.04 USD
Ortalama kâr:
29.52 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-49.65 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-838.97 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-838.97 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
19.19%
Yıllık tahmin:
232.89%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
717.91 USD
Maksimum:
838.97 USD (74.84%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
77.34% (838.97 USD)
Varlığa göre:
13.69% (45.24 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDs 374
UKOUSD 6
USOUSD 6
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDs 355
UKOUSD 192
USOUSD 240
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDs 67K
UKOUSD 6.5K
USOUSD 5.9K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +142.38 USD
En kötü işlem: -285 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 21
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +574.51 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -838.97 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TradeQuo-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Developed by a team of experts experienced in XAUUSD trading, we named the strategy "FastScalp Gold" and it can be used to trade the gold market. This system not only provides easy access to the XAUUSD market but also utilizes sophisticated risk management strategies to maintain stable profits with low drawdowns. With a variety of advanced automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop features, it is an excellent choice for beginner traders and anyone looking to maximize their profit potential in gold trading.

👩🏻‍💻📢 Customer Recommendations

  1. We recommend prioritizing your risk tolerance before choosing. 
  2. Our recommended ideal capital for trading XAUUSD is $1,000. 
  3. Trade only in the XAUUSD market. 
  4. Dynamic scaling based on account growth. 
  5. Market-adaptive and updated strategy. 
  6. Ideal implementation of Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop orders. 
  7. Recommended leverage: 1:500. 
  8. Use MQL5's built-in risk-proportional lot size. 
  9. Ideally, choose a broker with fast and reliable execution. 
  10. Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model. 

🔐 Risk Management & Security.

  1. This signal includes a progressive lot size strategy.
  2. Lot size only increases as capital increases, maintaining a healthy balance.

⚠️ DISCLAIMER :

"Please remember that trading XAUUSD involves high risk. Gold prices are highly influenced by geopolitical conditions, the global economy, and exchange rate fluctuations. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved before making any investment decisions, and always use sound risk management."

İnceleme yok
2025.10.22 09:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 08:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.17 15:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 14:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 08:42
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 2.76% of days out of 254 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.26 08:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 08:42
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
