Agus Gustiana

Consortium Account Aventa v82

Agus Gustiana
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 16%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
162
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
160 (98.76%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (1.23%)
En iyi işlem:
1.20 USD
En kötü işlem:
-20.58 USD
Brüt kâr:
88.12 USD (8 766 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-27.93 USD (2 792 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
70 (39.60 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
39.60 USD (70)
Sharpe oranı:
0.21
Alım-satım etkinliği:
72.76%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.10%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
163
Ort. tutma süresi:
23 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.92
Alış işlemleri:
74 (45.68%)
Satış işlemleri:
88 (54.32%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.16
Beklenen getiri:
0.37 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.55 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-13.97 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-20.58 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-20.58 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
15.79%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
20.58 USD (6.44%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
4.93% (20.58 USD)
Varlığa göre:
8.30% (37.63 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 162
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 60
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1.20 USD
En kötü işlem: -21 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 70
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +39.60 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -20.58 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 7" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Consortium Account Aventa v8.2

Aventa Hybrid PPO v8.2 is an advanced AI-powered trading system built on Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO) technology.
This system combines real-time adaptive decision-making with strict risk management and operational controls, making it ideal for consortium or group trading accounts.

Key Features:

  • AI-Driven Execution: Powered by PPO deep reinforcement learning for adaptive, data-driven trade decisions.

  • ON/PAUSE Trading Cycles: Automatic configurable trading windows with active and pause periods to reduce over-trading and improve market timing.

  • Built-In Take Profit: Each order has its own default TP (≈$0.5 per lot, customizable).

  • Spread Filter: No trades are opened if the current spread exceeds your specified limit.

  • Window-Based Open Limits: Restricts the maximum number of trades per active window to prevent trade clustering.

  • Multi-Layer Risk Guards:

    • Max Drawdown stop system.

    • Effective daily profit target to lock gains and prevent overexposure.

    • Automatic close-all feature triggered by floating profit or account rules.

  • Reverse Mode: Option to invert AI signals for flexible strategy testing.

  • Logging & Transparency: Every trade, spread check, and system event is logged in detail for auditing and performance review.

Why This Signal:
This signal is designed for serious traders and investor groups who value automation with discipline.
It balances intelligent AI-based entry logic with robust capital protection mechanisms.
The result is a stable, controlled trading environment suitable for gold (XAUUSD) and other high-volatility symbols.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 03:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.26 03:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Consortium Account Aventa v82
Ayda 30 USD
16%
0
0
USD
455
USD
1
98%
162
98%
73%
3.15
0.37
USD
8%
1:500
Kopyala

