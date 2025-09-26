Consortium Account Aventa v8.2



Aventa Hybrid PPO v8.2 is an advanced AI-powered trading system built on Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO) technology.

This system combines real-time adaptive decision-making with strict risk management and operational controls, making it ideal for consortium or group trading accounts.

Key Features:

AI-Driven Execution: Powered by PPO deep reinforcement learning for adaptive, data-driven trade decisions.

ON/PAUSE Trading Cycles: Automatic configurable trading windows with active and pause periods to reduce over-trading and improve market timing.

Built-In Take Profit: Each order has its own default TP (≈$0.5 per lot, customizable).

Spread Filter: No trades are opened if the current spread exceeds your specified limit.

Window-Based Open Limits: Restricts the maximum number of trades per active window to prevent trade clustering.

Multi-Layer Risk Guards: Max Drawdown stop system. Effective daily profit target to lock gains and prevent overexposure. Automatic close-all feature triggered by floating profit or account rules.

Reverse Mode: Option to invert AI signals for flexible strategy testing.

Logging & Transparency: Every trade, spread check, and system event is logged in detail for auditing and performance review.

Why This Signal:

This signal is designed for serious traders and investor groups who value automation with discipline.

It balances intelligent AI-based entry logic with robust capital protection mechanisms.

The result is a stable, controlled trading environment suitable for gold (XAUUSD) and other high-volatility symbols.