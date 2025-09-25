SinyallerBölümler
Dzmitry Harelchyk

DiamondTrade

Dzmitry Harelchyk
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
162 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 999 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
129 327%
PUPrime-Live 2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
288
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
286 (99.30%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (0.69%)
En iyi işlem:
15 759.50 USD
En kötü işlem:
-333.55 USD
Brüt kâr:
245 629.78 USD (14 431 077 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-454.58 USD (166 967 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
266 (209 651.43 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
209 651.43 USD (266)
Sharpe oranı:
0.84
Alım-satım etkinliği:
60.76%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.41%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
735.05
Alış işlemleri:
107 (37.15%)
Satış işlemleri:
181 (62.85%)
Kâr faktörü:
540.34
Beklenen getiri:
851.30 USD
Ortalama kâr:
858.85 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-227.29 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-333.55 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-333.55 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
83.91%
Yıllık tahmin:
1 018.13%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
333.55 USD (1.96%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.96% (333.55 USD)
Varlığa göre:
9.65% (1 657.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 90
GBPUSD.s 53
BTCUSD 49
EURUSD.s 27
USDJPY.s 27
USDCHF.s 21
XAGUSD.s 7
USDCAD.s 4
NAS100.s 4
AUDUSD.s 2
SP500.s 2
EURJPY.s 1
GBPJPY.s 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD.s 91K
GBPUSD.s 27K
BTCUSD 75K
EURUSD.s 13K
USDJPY.s 18K
USDCHF.s 9.7K
XAGUSD.s 5.7K
USDCAD.s 1.5K
NAS100.s 784
AUDUSD.s 494
SP500.s 1.9K
EURJPY.s 205
GBPJPY.s 346
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD.s 155K
GBPUSD.s 41K
BTCUSD 14M
EURUSD.s 18K
USDJPY.s 54K
USDCHF.s 11K
XAGUSD.s 3.3K
USDCAD.s 4.4K
NAS100.s 39K
AUDUSD.s 720
SP500.s 6.2K
EURJPY.s 975
GBPJPY.s 1K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +15 759.50 USD
En kötü işlem: -334 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 266
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +209 651.43 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -333.55 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PUPrime-Live 2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Please contact me if you would like to copy the signal.

https://puvip.co/jiimMj

---

Do not rely on the high overall profit percentage. This metric, calculated by the platform, uses a complex algorithm. It appears high due to the reinvestment of profits throughout the trading period. Please refer to the monthly profit in the account statistics; it is a more objective indicator you can rely on.

---

My system uses very few trades, but they are all very high quality and accurate.

İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 08:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 20:01
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
