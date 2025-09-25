- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|90
|GBPUSD.s
|53
|BTCUSD
|49
|EURUSD.s
|27
|USDJPY.s
|27
|USDCHF.s
|21
|XAGUSD.s
|7
|USDCAD.s
|4
|NAS100.s
|4
|AUDUSD.s
|2
|SP500.s
|2
|EURJPY.s
|1
|GBPJPY.s
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|91K
|GBPUSD.s
|27K
|BTCUSD
|75K
|EURUSD.s
|13K
|USDJPY.s
|18K
|USDCHF.s
|9.7K
|XAGUSD.s
|5.7K
|USDCAD.s
|1.5K
|NAS100.s
|784
|AUDUSD.s
|494
|SP500.s
|1.9K
|EURJPY.s
|205
|GBPJPY.s
|346
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|155K
|GBPUSD.s
|41K
|BTCUSD
|14M
|EURUSD.s
|18K
|USDJPY.s
|54K
|USDCHF.s
|11K
|XAGUSD.s
|3.3K
|USDCAD.s
|4.4K
|NAS100.s
|39K
|AUDUSD.s
|720
|SP500.s
|6.2K
|EURJPY.s
|975
|GBPJPY.s
|1K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PUPrime-Live 2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Please contact me if you would like to copy the signal.
---
Do not rely on the high overall profit percentage. This metric, calculated by the platform, uses a complex algorithm. It appears high due to the reinvestment of profits throughout the trading period. Please refer to the monthly profit in the account statistics; it is a more objective indicator you can rely on.
---
My system uses very few trades, but they are all very high quality and accurate.
USD
USD
USD