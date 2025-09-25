SinyallerBölümler
Tang Chian

FxSignalM5

Tang Chian
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 68 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 24%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
27
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
19 (70.37%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
8 (29.63%)
En iyi işlem:
25.70 USD
En kötü işlem:
-5.31 USD
Brüt kâr:
50.82 USD (50 754 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-24.30 USD (48 581 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (18.34 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
32.48 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.19
Alım-satım etkinliği:
57.70%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
28.38%
En son işlem:
48 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
30
Ort. tutma süresi:
13 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.09
Alış işlemleri:
14 (51.85%)
Satış işlemleri:
13 (48.15%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.09
Beklenen getiri:
0.98 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.67 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.04 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-24.30 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-24.30 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
24.11%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
5.96 USD
Maksimum:
24.30 USD (18.93%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
18.93% (24.30 USD)
Varlığa göre:
30.53% (39.18 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XRPUSD 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XRPUSD 27
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XRPUSD 2.2K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +25.70 USD
En kötü işlem: -5 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +18.34 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -24.30 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Infor:-

- Suitable for forex beginner or low budget investor.

- Create passive income to live a better life during this bad economic

- Low capital with moderate low risk (NOT risk free) with consistence profit

- Trader 24hx7d and Profits 24hx7d consistently

- Low investment and minimum Startup capital as low as USD100

- Slowly increase the capital after "Skill up" and "Scale up" -> Startup 2025.09.25 USD100, Scaleup 2025.09.25 USD100

- Lot size is optimize based on realtime capital -> Startup 2025.09.25 Lot0.01, Scaleup 2025.09.25 Lot0.01

- It is Hedging strategy and not an EA

- Only focus XRPUSD pair

- Manual trading, experienced use technical analysis and fundamental analysis


Target:-

- Below 30% drawdown

- Average 30%/Year profit

- Trading activity is higher than 90% (based on market fluctuations)


Why new subscribers should subscribe:-

- Highest Reliability, Profitability, Minimal Risk and Stability

- For well-trained FxSignalM4 1V subscribers, they are eligible to subscribe to the next level of FxSignalM4 2V, and then subscribe to the final level of FxSignalM4 xV


System setting:-

Platform: FBS

Account Type: Standard

Leverage: 1:500

Swap-free: YES

Minimum Deposit: USD100 (Current balance USD100. Suggested minimum deposit USD200)


How to subscribe:-

https://www.mql5.com/en/ articles/523

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 336422


How to setting copy trade:-

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=XIfch5MBn2I


Always remember that...

Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing. 
Rule No. 1: Never lose money. 
Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No. 1.




İnceleme yok
2025.09.29 04:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 03:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 23:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.25 23:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.25 22:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.25 22:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.25 09:00
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 09:00
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 09:00
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.25 09:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.25 09:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
FxSignalM5
Ayda 68 USD
24%
0
0
USD
137
USD
1
0%
27
70%
58%
2.09
0.98
USD
31%
1:500
Kopyala

