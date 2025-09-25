- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XRPUSD
|27
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XRPUSD
|27
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XRPUSD
|2.2K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Infor:-
- Suitable for forex beginner or low budget investor.
- Create passive income to live a better life during this bad economic
- Low capital with moderate low risk (NOT risk free) with consistence profit
- Trader 24hx7d and Profits 24hx7d consistently
- Low investment and minimum Startup capital as low as USD100
- Slowly increase the capital after "Skill up" and "Scale up" -> Startup 2025.09.25 USD100, Scaleup 2025.09.25 USD100
- Lot size is optimize based on realtime capital -> Startup 2025.09.25 Lot0.01, Scaleup 2025.09.25 Lot0.01
- It is Hedging strategy and not an EA
- Only focus XRPUSD pair
- Manual trading, experienced use technical analysis and fundamental analysis
Target:-
- Below 30% drawdown
- Average 30%/Year profit
- Trading activity is higher than 90% (based on market fluctuations)
Why new subscribers should subscribe:-
- Highest Reliability, Profitability, Minimal Risk and Stability
- For well-trained FxSignalM4 1V subscribers, they are eligible to subscribe to the next level of FxSignalM4 2V, and then subscribe to the final level of FxSignalM4 xV
System setting:-
Platform: FBS
Account Type: Standard
Leverage: 1:500
Swap-free: YES
Minimum Deposit: USD100 (Current balance USD100. Suggested minimum deposit USD200)
How to subscribe:-
https://www.mql5.com/en/ articles/523
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 336422
How to setting copy trade:-
https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=XIfch5MBn2I
Always remember that... Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing. Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No. 1.
