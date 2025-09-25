SinyallerBölümler
Doan Van Hai

Kintech Asia

Doan Van Hai
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
6%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
14
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
10 (71.42%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 (28.57%)
En iyi işlem:
6.60 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.42 USD
Brüt kâr:
14.58 USD (775 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1.96 USD (114 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
3 (4.57 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
7.09 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.55
Alım-satım etkinliği:
2.58%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.40%
En son işlem:
10 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
10
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
18.29
Alış işlemleri:
1 (7.14%)
Satış işlemleri:
13 (92.86%)
Kâr faktörü:
7.44
Beklenen getiri:
0.90 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.46 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.49 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-0.63 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.63 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
9.91%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.02 USD
Maksimum:
0.69 USD (0.53%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.49% (0.67 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.45% (1.86 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 661
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +6.60 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +4.57 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.63 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 5
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 4
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.56 × 2772
Exness-MT5Real7
0.58 × 12
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1.08 × 188
ICMarkets-MT5
1.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.13 × 294
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.40 × 328
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.44 × 43
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
GMI3-Real
2.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real28
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.38 × 21
BCS5-Real
2.64 × 14
36 daha fazla...
Trade by EA 24/5 - Developed by Kintech

Please withdraw your profits weekly or monthly.
!!! !!! !!! Stoploss hit automatically by EA
========
Backtest is the result of the past, the future is unknown.
Telegram: https://t.me/kintechasia_official_group
========

Stoploss in money: 90$.

Timeframe: M5, M15, H1.

Strategy: Martingale with Candle Pattern

- BlackCrows WhiteSoldiers

- BullishBearish Engulfing

- BullishBearish Harami

- BullishBearish MeetingLines

- DarkCloud PiercingLine

- HangingMan Hammer

- MorningEvening StarDoji

========
Notice: Kintech EA uses dynamic MagicNumber. Each MagicNumber is a different Candle Pattern strategy

İnceleme yok
2025.10.14 05:40 2025.10.14 05:40:00  

Only EU

2025.10.13 14:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.13 13:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.13 12:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.30 01:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.30 01:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.25 06:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 06:45
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 06:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.25 06:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.25 06:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
