|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|13
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|661
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 5
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 4
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.56 × 2772
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.58 × 12
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|1.08 × 188
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.13 × 294
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.16 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.17 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.40 × 328
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.44 × 43
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
GMI3-Real
|2.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.38 × 21
|
BCS5-Real
|2.64 × 14
Trade by EA 24/5 - Developed by Kintech
Please withdraw your profits weekly or monthly.
!!! !!! !!! Stoploss hit automatically by EA
========
Backtest is the result of the past, the future is unknown.
Telegram: https://t.me/kintechasia_official_group
========
Stoploss in money: 90$.
Timeframe: M5, M15, H1.
Strategy: Martingale with Candle Pattern
- BlackCrows WhiteSoldiers
- BullishBearish Engulfing
- BullishBearish Harami
- BullishBearish MeetingLines
- DarkCloud PiercingLine
- HangingMan Hammer
- MorningEvening StarDoji
========
Notice: Kintech EA uses dynamic MagicNumber. Each MagicNumber is a different Candle Pattern strategy
