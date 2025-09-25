SinyallerBölümler
Henry Dominicus Handriana

Greedy Miner 3

Henry Dominicus Handriana
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
9 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 14%
FBS-Real-10
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 130
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 129 (99.91%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (0.09%)
En iyi işlem:
656.20 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.40 USD
Brüt kâr:
66 171.90 USD (320 117 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-0.40 USD (1 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
704 (43 947.80 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
43 947.80 USD (704)
Sharpe oranı:
1.19
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.72%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
318
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
165428.75
Alış işlemleri:
1 130 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
165429.75
Beklenen getiri:
58.56 USD
Ortalama kâr:
58.61 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.40 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-0.40 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.40 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
13.88%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.40 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.40 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.19% (16 297.20 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1129
archived 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 66K
archived 656
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 320K
archived 0
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +656.20 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 704
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +43 947.80 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.40 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-10" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 46
FxPro.com-Real05
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 4
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 3
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 8
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
0.11 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.32 × 722
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.35 × 913
XMGlobal-Real 35
0.63 × 32
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.83 × 6
Alpari-Trade
0.97 × 29
ICMarkets-Live19
1.41 × 444
FBS-Real-10
1.50 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge12
1.55 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.36 × 411
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
2.40 × 5
23 daha fazla...
⚡ Gold Grid XAUUSD Signal — Precision & Profits in One Package

Unleash the power of smart grid trading tailored exclusively for XAU/USD. Built for traders who demand consistency, this signal combines intelligent risk distribution with real-world profitability.


📌 Requirements:

  • Standard Account: Minimum balance $20,000 — Lot Size 0.01
  • Cent Account: Minimum balance $200 — Lot Size 0.01


📈 What You Can Expect:

  • Monthly Gains: 25–45% (compounded growth potential)
  • Win Rate: Consistently over 95%
  • Drawdown: Averaging 17%
    Note: In rare cases of extreme market crashes, drawdown could exceed 50%. However, based on gold’s historical behavior, recovery is highly probable — your equity breathes, not breaks.


📊 Scaling Up?
If you want to increase from the recommended lot size, use this formula:

LotSize = (Initial Balance ÷ 20,000) × 0.01


This ensures proportional risk management while optimizing your returns.


💡 Strategy Explained: This is a grid-like method — optimized for XAUUSD's dynamic volatility. It generates frequent profits while protecting your capital through intelligent balance management.


For instance, with a $20,000 balance:
1 week later → $20,500
→ That’s $500 profit, yours to withdraw — while the core balance stays safe, helping you avoid margin calls long term.


📬 Want to know more?
I’m just a message away. Whether you’re new or seasoned, I’ll help you get set up and stay confident.


Let’s grow together in the gold market.
To your success 🚀

İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 04:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.25 04:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
