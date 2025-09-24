- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|6
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|-433
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ActivTradesCorp-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 14
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.17 × 171
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.25 × 2569
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.27 × 26
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.30 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.50 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.67 × 3
|
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
|0.73 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.02 × 143
|
RoboForex-Pro
|2.44 × 75
|
Eightcap-Live
|3.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|3.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5
|3.67 × 3
|
ClonTrader-Live
|4.00 × 44
Bullhouse Signals – Trading with a focus on consistency
Bullhouse is a company specialized in market analysis, with a proprietary methodology based on identifying liquidity zones and market frequency.
🔹 Our strategy
-
We take 1 to 2 trades per day, focusing on quality, not quantity.
-
We aim for long-term consistency, avoiding overtrading.
-
We use proprietary indicators, developed in-house, to support decision-making.
🔹 Our commitment
-
Risk management always comes first.
-
Results built with transparency and sustainability.
-
A clear strategy, without unrealistic promises.
📈 Our goal is to provide signals for those seeking solid and disciplined growth, valuing patience and capital preservation.
⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before using signals in live trading.
Good trades for us.
