Luiz Vinicius Pereira Rocha -

EURUSD 1H SwingTrade

Luiz Vinicius Pereira Rocha -
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 6%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
9
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
5 (55.55%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 (44.44%)
En iyi işlem:
10.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-7.54 USD
Brüt kâr:
20.73 USD (416 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-14.48 USD (849 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (20.73 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
20.73 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.15
Alım-satım etkinliği:
58.44%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
33.80%
En son işlem:
9 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.58
Alış işlemleri:
9 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.43
Beklenen getiri:
0.69 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.15 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.62 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-10.73 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-10.73 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
6.25%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
10.73 USD
Maksimum:
10.73 USD (10.73%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
10.73% (10.73 USD)
Varlığa göre:
7.52% (7.99 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 6
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD -433
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +10.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -8 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +20.73 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -10.73 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ActivTradesCorp-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-MT5
0.00 × 3
GBEbrokers-LIVE
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 10
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 1
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 14
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.17 × 171
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.25 × 2569
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.27 × 26
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.30 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.67 × 3
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.73 × 11
Exness-MT5Real
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
1.02 × 143
RoboForex-Pro
2.44 × 75
Eightcap-Live
3.00 × 2
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
3.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5
3.67 × 3
ClonTrader-Live
4.00 × 44
2 daha fazla...
Bullhouse Signals – Trading with a focus on consistency

Bullhouse is a company specialized in market analysis, with a proprietary methodology based on identifying liquidity zones and market frequency.

🔹 Our strategy

  • We take 1 to 2 trades per day, focusing on quality, not quantity.

  • We aim for long-term consistency, avoiding overtrading.

  • We use proprietary indicators, developed in-house, to support decision-making.

🔹 Our commitment

  • Risk management always comes first.

  • Results built with transparency and sustainability.

  • A clear strategy, without unrealistic promises.

📈 Our goal is to provide signals for those seeking solid and disciplined growth, valuing patience and capital preservation.

⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before using signals in live trading.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.02 15:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 14:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 13:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.25 13:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.25 13:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.25 12:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.25 12:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.25 12:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.24 23:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.24 22:31 2025.09.24 22:31:29  

Good trades for us.

2025.09.24 22:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 732 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 22:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 732 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 22:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.09.24 22:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 268 days
