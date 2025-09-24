- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|39
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|24
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.7K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.38 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.29 × 4405
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.15 × 155
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|5.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.26 × 46
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|5.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|5.67 × 18
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|6.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|6.47 × 875
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|6.94 × 192
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.99 × 142
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|7.17 × 6
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|7.21 × 34
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|7.40 × 144
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|7.69 × 29
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|8.00 × 222
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|8.15 × 53
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|8.17 × 6
Your Passive Income with Low Risk
This signal is based on a fully automated trading system using Williams %R and Stochastic indicators, designed to deliver steady growth with minimal risk.
✅ 100% algorithmic trading – no emotions, no human mistakes
✅ Focus on low risk and constant account growth
✅ Suitable for cent accounts and larger accounts
✅ Trades only when strict conditions are met
✅ Uses a carefully managed martingale approach for controlled scaling
✅ Regular profit-taking – secure your gains consistently
✅ 100% hands-off – just follow the signal and enjoy passive income
Perfect for traders who want to benefit from Gold (XAUUSD) with a disciplined, emotion-free strategy that grows steadily and pays out regularly.
USD
USD
USD