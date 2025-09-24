SinyallerBölümler
Anil Guclu

Solid gold signals

Anil Guclu
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 23%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
39
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
37 (94.87%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (5.13%)
En iyi işlem:
6.06 USD
En kötü işlem:
-6.09 USD
Brüt kâr:
30.69 USD (3 231 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-6.88 USD (554 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
25 (19.22 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
19.22 USD (25)
Sharpe oranı:
0.42
Alım-satım etkinliği:
59.58%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
19.06%
En son işlem:
29 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
39
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
3.88
Alış işlemleri:
39 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
4.46
Beklenen getiri:
0.61 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.83 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.44 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-6.09 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-6.09 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
23.09%
Algo alım-satım:
95%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.04 USD
Maksimum:
6.13 USD (5.36%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.35% (6.11 USD)
Varlığa göre:
32.19% (34.67 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 39
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 24
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 2.7K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +6.06 USD
En kötü işlem: -6 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 25
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +19.22 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -6.09 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.38 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.29 × 4405
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.15 × 155
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
RoboForex-ECN
5.26 × 46
VantageInternational-Live 4
5.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
5.67 × 18
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
6.47 × 875
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.94 × 192
Exness-MT5Real26
6.99 × 142
Exness-MT5Real3
7.17 × 6
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
7.21 × 34
Exness-MT5Real31
7.40 × 144
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
Exness-MT5Real5
8.00 × 222
EightcapGlobal-Live
8.15 × 53
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
31 daha fazla...
Your Passive Income with Low Risk


This signal is based on a fully automated trading system using Williams %R and Stochastic indicators, designed to deliver steady growth with minimal risk.


✅ 100% algorithmic trading – no emotions, no human mistakes

✅ Focus on low risk and constant account growth

✅ Suitable for cent accounts and larger accounts

✅ Trades only when strict conditions are met

✅ Uses a carefully managed martingale approach for controlled scaling

✅ Regular profit-taking – secure your gains consistently

✅ 100% hands-off – just follow the signal and enjoy passive income


Perfect for traders who want to benefit from Gold (XAUUSD) with a disciplined, emotion-free strategy that grows steadily and pays out regularly.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.29 09:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.29 08:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.29 07:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.28 22:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 21:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 18:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.26 17:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.26 16:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 10:00
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.25 10:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.24 21:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 21:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 21:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.24 21:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.24 21:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Solid gold signals
Ayda 30 USD
23%
0
0
USD
128
USD
1
95%
39
94%
60%
4.46
0.61
USD
32%
1:500
