|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|233
|USDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|-157
|USDJPY
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|-4.5K
|USDJPY
|10
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.91 × 5328
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.25 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.27 × 457
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.52 × 147
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.71 × 77
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 220
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
Trading System Capabilities
-
Dynamic Take Profit: Supports dynamic take profit, following a set value to dynamically track the price and continuously lock in profit.
-
Time Zone System: Supports time zones with adaptable trading modes to switch and dynamically update corresponding parameters. It self-adjusts based on the time zone to execute both wide and narrow-range trading strategies.
-
Trend Analysis: Supports dynamic trend capture, analyzing K-line patterns to determine the current trend position for opening and closing trades. It also supports Fibonacci retracement calculations to increase the probability of profit.
-
Oscillation (Range) Identification: Supports multi-decision system oscillation identification. It uses the convergence of multiple indicators and a decision-weighting algorithm to determine ranging markets, including identifying high and low oscillation areas and using a "cushioning blueprint" approach for range trading.
-
Profit/Risk Pre-assessment: Supports pre-trade profit and risk prediction. Trades are only opened if the risk/reward ratio is favorable (i.e., not disproportionate to the risk), reducing the probability of risky orders and retaining only high-precision positions.
-
Inflection Point Detection Algorithm: Supports trend reversal inflection point detection. When risk arises, it closes positions with floating profit, and it predicts risk before opening a trade and prohibits the entry, thus reducing overall risk. (Note: This algorithm has been successfully sold and is currently under a contract non-disclosure period.)
-
Small Position Averaging Strategy: Supports dense, small-lot opening when floating in a loss to average down the loss, mitigate the aftershock of a stop-loss, and profit as the trend reverts.
-
Multi-Asset Trading: Supports trading on 28 assets, including USDJPY, XAUUSD, EURUSD, etc., allowing for mixed and portfolio opening of trades. (Note: Does not support blockchain assets like BTCUSD, etc.)
-
Notification System: Supports robot notifications for order placement, etc., via platforms like WeChat Work (企业微信), DingTalk (钉钉), and Feishu (飞书).
优化了点差计算，避免超过 40 个点差还交易，因为点差出现了少量亏损，目前已修复。
刚开始运行的交易策略，交易频率不高，一周大概 2000 次交易左右。回测准确率 99.82%
