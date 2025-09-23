SinyallerBölümler
Vyom Tekriwal

Satoshimind BTC Gold Scalper MT4 Signal

Vyom Tekriwal
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 8%
AAAFx-FX-Real
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
150
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
89 (59.33%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
61 (40.67%)
En iyi işlem:
72.90 USD
En kötü işlem:
-51.83 USD
Brüt kâr:
797.82 USD (38 676 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-719.77 USD (37 672 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
18 (24.35 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
112.63 USD (8)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
74.58%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
80.82%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
150
Ort. tutma süresi:
38 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.61
Alış işlemleri:
68 (45.33%)
Satış işlemleri:
82 (54.67%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.11
Beklenen getiri:
0.52 USD
Ortalama kâr:
8.96 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-11.80 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-125.55 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-125.55 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
7.51%
Algo alım-satım:
84%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
42.03 USD
Maksimum:
127.54 USD (11.19%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
11.19% (127.54 USD)
Varlığa göre:
9.83% (99.47 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 150
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD.m 78
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD.m 1K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +72.90 USD
En kötü işlem: -52 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +24.35 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -125.55 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "AAAFx-FX-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Trending Satoshimind AI BTCUSD & Gold Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed to trade the Bitcoin, EURUSD and XAUUSD (Gold) pairs with high accuracy. This EA is based on trend-following and momentum-based entry logic, optimized for short-term intraday scalping.

Note-Set files for BTCUSD & Gold are attached in comment section-Download from there & use it in live, demo, forward & back test.

It uses a combination of adaptive indicators to identify strong market conditions, and executes trades based on predefined rules with risk control in place. The system is capable of operating on M15 and M30 timeframes, and includes settings for trade filtering, session management, and optional martingale logic.

Main Features:

  • Designed for BTCUSD, EURUSD and Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Works best on M15 or M30 timeframe

  • Adjustable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop

  • Input option for Martingale multiplier (1.5x recommended)

  • Time-based trading filter to avoid volatile sessions

  • Limited number of trades per day for risk control

  • No grid or arbitrage; trades are executed based on trend and volume signals

  • Fully compatible with ECN brokers and low-spread accounts

  • Easy to set up and lightweight on system resources

Recommended Settings:

  • Use on BTCUSD, EURUSD or XAUUSD charts

  • Minimum deposit: 100 USD

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • Use VPS for stable execution

Inputs include:

  • Lot size

  • Stop loss and take profit

  • Martingale multiplier

  • Magic number

  • Maximum number of trades per day

  • Session time filters

  • Buy/Sell direction control

Developed by Vyom Tekriwal

This EA is suitable for users who prefer stable, low-drawdown scalping strategies focused on trending market conditions. For best results, use recommended pairs and settings, and run the EA on a reliable VPS


İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 02:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 14:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.23 13:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
