|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|-10
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|-1.3K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real8" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|12.09 × 4221
|
Opogroup-Server1
|15.63 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|21.07 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|21.80 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.19 × 32
:
📌 Strategy Description
The XAU M15 Trading Strategy by MrQuyet is built on the MA25-50-100 system combined with ATR to clearly identify trends and pinpoint precise entry signals.
Entries are taken only when the trend is strong and confirmed by a reversal candlestick pattern (Engulfing/Pinbar).
Stop Loss is always placed at a safe level (swing high/low + 0.5 ATR).
Take Profit is set at 2.0 times the SL, combined with a trailing stop to protect profits.
To minimize overtrading, the system allows only one trade at a time.
💰 Risk Management
Each trade risks a fixed 4–6 USD.
Lot size is automatically calculated based on SL distance → ensuring the account won’t be blown even after a losing streak.
If there are 3 consecutive losses, the system will pause for 60 minutes → protecting capital and preventing emotional trading (FOMO).
✅ Why Copy This Strategy?
-
Stable win rate ~45–50%, but thanks to R:R > 1:2 the account still grows consistently.
-
Drawdown is strictly controlled → suitable for long-term investors.
-
All trades are transparent, managed 100% by EA, with no manual intervention.
-
