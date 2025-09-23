SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Trade XAU M15 by MrQuyet
Xuan Quyet Nguyen

Trade XAU M15 by MrQuyet

Xuan Quyet Nguyen
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -5%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
8
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 (25.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
6 (75.00%)
En iyi işlem:
19.14 USD
En kötü işlem:
-10.11 USD
Brüt kâr:
27.88 USD (20 232 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-37.87 USD (21 552 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
1 (19.14 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
19.14 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
2.88%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
73.90%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
46 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.31
Alış işlemleri:
7 (87.50%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (12.50%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.74
Beklenen getiri:
-1.25 USD
Ortalama kâr:
13.94 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-6.31 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-30.17 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-30.17 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
-4.99%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
9.99 USD
Maksimum:
31.82 USD (14.34%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
14.34% (31.82 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.94% (5.88 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -10
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -1.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +19.14 USD
En kötü işlem: -10 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +19.14 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -30.17 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real8" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
12.09 × 4221
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
:

📌 Strategy Description

The XAU M15 Trading Strategy by MrQuyet is built on the MA25-50-100 system combined with ATR to clearly identify trends and pinpoint precise entry signals.

Entries are taken only when the trend is strong and confirmed by a reversal candlestick pattern (Engulfing/Pinbar).

Stop Loss is always placed at a safe level (swing high/low + 0.5 ATR).

Take Profit is set at 2.0 times the SL, combined with a trailing stop to protect profits.

To minimize overtrading, the system allows only one trade at a time.

💰 Risk Management

Each trade risks a fixed 4–6 USD.

Lot size is automatically calculated based on SL distance → ensuring the account won’t be blown even after a losing streak.

If there are 3 consecutive losses, the system will pause for 60 minutes → protecting capital and preventing emotional trading (FOMO).

Why Copy This Strategy?

  • Stable win rate ~45–50%, but thanks to R:R > 1:2 the account still grows consistently.

  • Drawdown is strictly controlled → suitable for long-term investors.

  • All trades are transparent, managed 100% by EA, with no manual intervention.


📌 Mô tả chiến lược Chiến lược Trade XAU M15 by MrQuyet được xây dựng dựa trên hệ thống MA25-50-100 kết hợp ATR để xác định xu hướng rõ ràng và điểm vào lệnh chính xác. Vào lệnh khi xu hướng mạnh và có xác nhận nến đảo chiều (Engulfing/Pinbar). Stop Loss luôn đặt tại vùng an toàn (đáy/đỉnh +0.5 ATR). Take Profit gấp 2.0 lần SL, kết hợp trailing stop để bảo vệ lợi nhuận. Hạn chế tối đa việc vào lệnh liên tục → chỉ 1 lệnh tại 1 thời điểm, giảm rủi ro overtrade. 💰 Quản lý vốn Rủi ro mỗi lệnh được cố định 4–6 USD. Lot size tự động tính toán theo mức SL → đảm bảo tài khoản không bị “cháy” dù gặp chuỗi thua. Hệ thống có cơ chế tạm ngừng 60 phút nếu thua 3 lệnh liên tiếp → giúp bảo toàn vốn và tránh tâm lý FOMO. ✅ Vì sao nên copy? Winrate ổn định ~45–50%, nhưng nhờ tỷ lệ R:R > 1:2 nên tài khoản vẫn tăng trưởng bền vững. Drawdown được kiểm soát thấp → thích hợp cho nhà đầu tư dài hạn. Mọi lệnh đều minh bạch, EA tự động quản lý, không can thiệp tay.
İnceleme yok
2025.10.02 02:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 01:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 09:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.01 07:13
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 05:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.30 05:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.30 04:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.30 04:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.30 01:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 07:30
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 07:30
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 07:30
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.23 07:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.23 07:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
