|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDJPYm
|6
|AUDUSDm
|4
|USDJPYm
|4
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDJPYm
|0
|AUDUSDm
|0
|USDJPYm
|1
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDJPYm
|-47
|AUDUSDm
|-5
|USDJPYm
|204
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real15" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
📌 Signal Description
Product Name: Trading Signal – KUNTA DEWA V.1.3
Initial Equity: $20 (Real Account)
Are you looking for a trading signal that is realistic, safe, and proven on a real account with small capital?
This signal is operated on a REAL account with only $20 equity, making it accessible for all types of traders – from beginners to professionals – who want to trade safely without investing a large amount of money.
🔑 Key Advantages:
-
✅ Real Account – all trades are executed in the live market, not on demo.
-
✅ Low Capital, Steady Growth – designed to work consistently starting from only $20 equity.
-
✅ High Security – equipped with strong risk management to protect your funds against margin call.
-
✅ Optimized Risk Control – each position is carefully calculated to avoid overexposure.
-
✅ Broker Friendly – can be followed with small capital on most brokers.
🎯 Why Choose This Signal?
-
No need to worry about MC (Margin Call) – our system prioritizes equity protection above everything.
-
Proven that consistent results are possible even with small starting capital.
-
Perfect for traders who value safety, realism, and peace of mind when following a trading signal.
💡 With this signal, you can trade confidently knowing that equity protection is our top priority.
⚠️ Disclaimer:
-
This product is provided for informational and educational purposes only.
-
Trading in the financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
-
Please evaluate your own risk tolerance before following this signal.
-
The provider is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this service.
