Lustyo Endra Permata

Kunta Dewa V13

Lustyo Endra Permata
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 5%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
14
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
10 (71.42%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 (28.57%)
En iyi işlem:
0.59 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.85 USD
Brüt kâr:
2.90 USD (385 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1.85 USD (233 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (2.05 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2.05 USD (8)
Sharpe oranı:
0.20
Alım-satım etkinliği:
61.51%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
91.35%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
14
Ort. tutma süresi:
7 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.62
Alış işlemleri:
4 (28.57%)
Satış işlemleri:
10 (71.43%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.57
Beklenen getiri:
0.08 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.29 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.46 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-1.69 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1.69 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
5.14%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
1.69 USD (7.52%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
7.52% (1.69 USD)
Varlığa göre:
26.80% (6.02 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDJPYm 6
AUDUSDm 4
USDJPYm 4
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDJPYm 0
AUDUSDm 0
USDJPYm 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDJPYm -47
AUDUSDm -5
USDJPYm 204
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.59 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2.05 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.69 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real15" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

📌 Signal Description

Product Name: Trading Signal – KUNTA DEWA V.1.3
Initial Equity: $20 (Real Account)

Are you looking for a trading signal that is realistic, safe, and proven on a real account with small capital?
This signal is operated on a REAL account with only $20 equity, making it accessible for all types of traders – from beginners to professionals – who want to trade safely without investing a large amount of money.

🔑 Key Advantages:

  • Real Account – all trades are executed in the live market, not on demo.

  • Low Capital, Steady Growth – designed to work consistently starting from only $20 equity.

  • High Security – equipped with strong risk management to protect your funds against margin call.

  • Optimized Risk Control – each position is carefully calculated to avoid overexposure.

  • Broker Friendly – can be followed with small capital on most brokers.

🎯 Why Choose This Signal?

  • No need to worry about MC (Margin Call) – our system prioritizes equity protection above everything.

  • Proven that consistent results are possible even with small starting capital.

  • Perfect for traders who value safety, realism, and peace of mind when following a trading signal.

💡 With this signal, you can trade confidently knowing that equity protection is our top priority.

⚠️ Disclaimer:

  • This product is provided for informational and educational purposes only.

  • Trading in the financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Please evaluate your own risk tolerance before following this signal.

  • The provider is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this service.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.23 07:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 03:17
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.23 03:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.23 03:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
