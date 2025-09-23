SinyallerBölümler
Volker Minkenberg

ForexGold

Volker Minkenberg
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 49 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -4%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
68
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
43 (63.23%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
25 (36.76%)
En iyi işlem:
1 016.09 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2 379.18 USD
Brüt kâr:
5 875.41 USD (12 640 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-9 677.96 USD (18 908 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (1 219.19 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 219.19 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.12
Alım-satım etkinliği:
98.58%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
62.57%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
74
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.64
Alış işlemleri:
17 (25.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
51 (75.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.61
Beklenen getiri:
-55.92 USD
Ortalama kâr:
136.64 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-387.12 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-4 763.97 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-4 763.97 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
-3.80%
Algo alım-satım:
97%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
3 887.97 USD
Maksimum:
5 970.79 USD (5.85%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.85% (5 970.79 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.86% (4 901.91 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 60
EURUSD 6
AUDJPY 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -3.3K
EURUSD -536
AUDJPY 58
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -5.4K
EURUSD -1K
AUDJPY 194
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 016.09 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 379 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 219.19 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -4 763.97 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
What you get:

  • Focused trading in Forex pairs and precious metals (e.g. Gold), with strategies tuned for volatility and market reactions.

  • Risk-managed entries, aiming for steady growth and controlled drawdowns.

  • Weekly updates and transparent performance metrics: win-rate, profit factor, max drawdown.

Why subscribe:

  • For traders seeking exposure to both currencies and metals, diversifying risk.

  • For those wanting moderate, consistent returns rather than chasing high but unstable profits.

  • Ideal for medium-risk tolerance: you get regular signals with defined stop losses, no over-leveraging.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 09:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.23 14:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 08:44
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.23 08:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.23 02:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 02:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 02:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.23 02:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.23 02:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.