|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|60
|EURUSD
|6
|AUDJPY
|2
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|-3.3K
|EURUSD
|-536
|AUDJPY
|58
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|-5.4K
|EURUSD
|-1K
|AUDJPY
|194
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
What you get:
-
Focused trading in Forex pairs and precious metals (e.g. Gold), with strategies tuned for volatility and market reactions.
-
Risk-managed entries, aiming for steady growth and controlled drawdowns.
-
Weekly updates and transparent performance metrics: win-rate, profit factor, max drawdown.
Why subscribe:
-
For traders seeking exposure to both currencies and metals, diversifying risk.
-
For those wanting moderate, consistent returns rather than chasing high but unstable profits.
-
Ideal for medium-risk tolerance: you get regular signals with defined stop losses, no over-leveraging.
