SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / B3 Mining
Muriell Vinhal Ribeiro

B3 Mining

Muriell Vinhal Ribeiro
0 inceleme
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -40%
ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR
1:1
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
62
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
28 (45.16%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
34 (54.84%)
En iyi işlem:
144.00 BRL
En kötü işlem:
-95.00 BRL
Brüt kâr:
791.00 BRL (4 430 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-907.00 BRL (7 860 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (260.00 BRL)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
260.00 BRL (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
14.54%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
33 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
51
Ort. tutma süresi:
28 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.31
Alış işlemleri:
32 (51.61%)
Satış işlemleri:
30 (48.39%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.87
Beklenen getiri:
-1.87 BRL
Ortalama kâr:
28.25 BRL
Ortalama zarar:
-26.68 BRL
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-72.00 BRL)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-173.00 BRL (4)
Aylık büyüme:
-40.21%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
139.00 BRL
Maksimum:
370.00 BRL (71.23%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
71.23% (370.00 BRL)
Varlığa göre:
23.16% (74.00 BRL)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
WINV25 59
WDOX25 3
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
WINV25 -38
WDOX25 -13
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
WINV25 -430
WDOX25 -3K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +144.00 BRL
En kötü işlem: -95 BRL
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +260.00 BRL
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -72.00 BRL

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

📈 Signal: B3 Mini Index – Strategy with Risk Management


Welcome! This signal was created for traders who want to operate the B3 Mini Index (WIN) with discipline, consistency, and solid risk control.


🔹 Market: Mini Index (B3 – WIN)

🔹 Strategy: Technical analysis based on price patterns, Fibonacci levels, and trend movements

🔹 Profile: Intraday trades, seeking consistent opportunities

🔹 Risk Management:

Stop loss on every trade

Controlled leverage

Capital preservation first


⚖️ Goal: Consistent growth, without unrealistic promises. The focus is on long-term profitability with safety.


🔔 Important:

Use an account compatible with this signal (margin and leverage required).

VPS is highly recommended for best synchronization and low latency.

Past performance does not guarantee future results, but the strategy is applied with discipline and transparency.


➡️ If you are looking for a signal focused on responsible management, consistency, and tailored to the Brazilian market, this one is for you.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.29 22:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 21:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 20:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 19:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 14:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 20:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.26 20:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 19:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.26 19:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 18:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.26 13:55
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 9 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 21:03
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.23 20:33
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.23 20:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.23 16:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 16:08
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.23 16:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.23 15:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 00:04
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.23 00:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
B3 Mining
Ayda 30 USD
-40%
0
0
USD
175
BRL
2
0%
62
45%
15%
0.87
-1.87
BRL
71%
1:1
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.