Dian Wahyudi

SAR EA 2

Dian Wahyudi
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 3%
OctaFX-Real3
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
13
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
13 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
1.45 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
4.88 USD (477 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
13 (4.88 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
4.88 USD (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.82
Alım-satım etkinliği:
99.22%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
6.63%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
15
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
8 (61.54%)
Satış işlemleri:
5 (38.46%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.38 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.38 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
3.25%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
21.20% (32.70 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD 477
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1.45 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +4.88 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OctaFX-Real3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 27
Alpari-ECN1
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.33 × 6
OctaFX-Real8
0.33 × 6
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.35 × 99
ThreeTrader-Live
0.51 × 236
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.53 × 605
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.64 × 8376
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.67 × 6
RoboForex-Prime
1.00 × 11
SageFx-Live
1.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real7
1.18 × 246
Tickmill-Live04
1.25 × 4
Exness-Real11
1.50 × 2
NPBFX-Real
2.33 × 3
FBS-Real-2
2.94 × 102
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
3.77 × 2308
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
4.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro-2
5.72 × 327
VantageInternational-Live 11
7.70 × 351
AAFXTrading-Live
12.79 × 112
Hankotrade-Live
22.00 × 1
This signal uses SAR expert advisor

Rules for using this robot:

Minimum deposit: 300 USD
Currency pairs: GBP/USD
Timeframe: M5

Leverage: 1:500

Withdraw profits periodically to avoid losses

This high risk trading system is suitable for risk taker investments 

Buy / Rent SAR Expert Advisor : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27563

This Signal Robot Parameter Settings : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/736703


NOTE: Do not copy this signal as it is sensitive to spread. This signal will make a profit, maybe your account will lose. I recommend to rent or buy this SAR EA.




İnceleme yok
2025.09.24 09:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.22 10:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.22 10:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.22 09:12
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 09:12
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 09:12
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.22 09:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.22 09:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
SAR EA 2
Ayda 30 USD
3%
0
0
USD
155
USD
1
100%
13
100%
99%
n/a
0.38
USD
21%
1:500
