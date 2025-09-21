Bollinger Edge is a trading signal based on Bollinger Bands with smart risk management.

✅ Trades on major pairs (BTCUSD)

✅ Strategy tested on real account

✅ Stop Loss and Take Profit always applied

✅ Conservative risk management (max. 2% per trade)

✅ Dynamic adjustments in high and low volatility

📊 The system combines overbought/oversold signals with trend confirmations to identify precise entries.

⚠️ Recommended to use the same broker/server for the best replication.