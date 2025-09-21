SinyallerBölümler
Sidinei Silva

Bollinger Reversal Pro

Sidinei Silva
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 35 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 2%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
121
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
98 (80.99%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
23 (19.01%)
En iyi işlem:
35.77 USD
En kötü işlem:
-30.23 USD
Brüt kâr:
508.52 USD (2 346 250 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-145.01 USD (707 055 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
19 (66.47 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
69.90 USD (12)
Sharpe oranı:
0.44
Alım-satım etkinliği:
77.94%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.25%
En son işlem:
4 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
121
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
11.91
Alış işlemleri:
72 (59.50%)
Satış işlemleri:
49 (40.50%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.51
Beklenen getiri:
3.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.19 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-6.30 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-19.05 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-30.53 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
1.82%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
30.53 USD (0.15%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.15% (30.23 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.03% (208.49 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 121
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD 364
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 1.6M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +35.77 USD
En kötü işlem: -30 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 12
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +66.47 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -19.05 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server 5
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Live
0.00 × 2
FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server 8
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 11
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Bollinger Edge is a trading signal based on Bollinger Bands with smart risk management.

✅ Trades on major pairs (BTCUSD)
✅ Strategy tested on real account
✅ Stop Loss and Take Profit always applied
✅ Conservative risk management (max. 2% per trade)
✅ Dynamic adjustments in high and low volatility

📊 The system combines overbought/oversold signals with trend confirmations to identify precise entries.

⚠️ Recommended to use the same broker/server for the best replication.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 13:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 09:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.22 00:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.22 00:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.