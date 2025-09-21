- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|121
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|BTCUSD
|364
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.6M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server 5
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server 8
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
Bollinger Edge is a trading signal based on Bollinger Bands with smart risk management.
✅ Trades on major pairs (BTCUSD)
✅ Strategy tested on real account
✅ Stop Loss and Take Profit always applied
✅ Conservative risk management (max. 2% per trade)
✅ Dynamic adjustments in high and low volatility
📊 The system combines overbought/oversold signals with trend confirmations to identify precise entries.
⚠️ Recommended to use the same broker/server for the best replication.
USD
USD
USD