SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / RangeTimer PRO Risk 5
Bakytzhan Aigelov

RangeTimer PRO Risk 5

Bakytzhan Aigelov
0 inceleme
7 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 199 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -25%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
27
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
10 (37.03%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
17 (62.96%)
En iyi işlem:
314.20 USD
En kötü işlem:
-55.69 USD
Brüt kâr:
508.82 USD (5 181 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-247.49 USD (4 007 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (24.38 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
442.93 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.22
Alım-satım etkinliği:
33.79%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
15.79%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.32
Alış işlemleri:
12 (44.44%)
Satış işlemleri:
15 (55.56%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.06
Beklenen getiri:
9.68 USD
Ortalama kâr:
50.88 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-14.56 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-28.79 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-111.09 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
33.75%
Algo alım-satım:
66%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
68.20 USD
Maksimum:
112.65 USD (26.69%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
49.70% (31.14 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.75% (36.49 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY+ 23
XAUUSD+ 3
EURUSD+ 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY+ 283
XAUUSD+ -21
EURUSD+ -1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY+ 2.4K
XAUUSD+ -1.2K
EURUSD+ -22
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +314.20 USD
En kötü işlem: -56 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +24.38 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -28.79 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

RangeTimer Pro – Risk 5 (Aggressive Mode)

This signal is powered by RangeTimer Pro running on Risk Level 5 – aggressive configuration. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147907
Expectations: High potential returns, but also significantly larger drawdowns.
⚖️ Risk Disclaimer: This setup is designed for traders who can tolerate strong volatility and capital swings.

The strategy exploits market range dynamics with boosted lot progression. While it can achieve impressive gains, it is not suited for conservative investors.

👉 If you follow this signal, please use only the capital you are fully prepared to risk.

İnceleme yok
2025.09.20 18:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.20 18:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
RangeTimer PRO Risk 5
Ayda 199 USD
-25%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
7
66%
27
37%
34%
2.05
9.68
USD
50%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.