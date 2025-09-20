- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY+
|23
|XAUUSD+
|3
|EURUSD+
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|USDJPY+
|283
|XAUUSD+
|-21
|EURUSD+
|-1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|USDJPY+
|2.4K
|XAUUSD+
|-1.2K
|EURUSD+
|-22
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
RangeTimer Pro – Risk 5 (Aggressive Mode)
This signal is powered by RangeTimer Pro running on Risk Level 5 – aggressive configuration. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147907
⚡ Expectations: High potential returns, but also significantly larger drawdowns.
⚖️ Risk Disclaimer: This setup is designed for traders who can tolerate strong volatility and capital swings.
The strategy exploits market range dynamics with boosted lot progression. While it can achieve impressive gains, it is not suited for conservative investors.
👉 If you follow this signal, please use only the capital you are fully prepared to risk.
