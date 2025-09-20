SinyallerBölümler
EASET
Wallace De Souza Santos

EASET

Wallace De Souza Santos
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
13 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 120%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
Alım-satım stili değişti. Geçmişin bir kısmı istatistiklerden çıkarıldı. Sinyallerde büyüme nasıl hesaplanmaktadır?
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
231
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
171 (74.02%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
60 (25.97%)
En iyi işlem:
1 353.12 USD
En kötü işlem:
-192.25 USD
Brüt kâr:
6 598.74 USD (52 153 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 345.65 USD (51 245 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
18 (167.19 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 370.68 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
59.32%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
13.92%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
66
Ort. tutma süresi:
10 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
7.63
Alış işlemleri:
104 (45.02%)
Satış işlemleri:
127 (54.98%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.81
Beklenen getiri:
18.41 USD
Ortalama kâr:
38.59 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-39.09 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-557.65 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-557.65 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
1 631.43%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
557.65 USD (35.50%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
35.50% (557.65 USD)
Varlığa göre:
16.58% (990.24 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 229
archived 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 2.9K
archived 1.4K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 908
archived 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 353.12 USD
En kötü işlem: -192 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +167.19 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -557.65 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-7" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live14
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 6
TitanFX-Demo01
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 6
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 7
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 28
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 2
133 daha fazla...
Are you looking for exponential growth for your capital?

Imagine turning a small investment into expressive results in a matter of days. With the EASET signal, this isn't just a possibility—it's our reality. In just 13 weeks of operation, we have achieved a spectacular performance that speaks for itself.

Real Results, Accelerated Growth:

Our numbers are proof of our potential. See what EASET has already delivered:

  • 📈 Explosive Growth: +102.19% in less than a month!

  • 💰 Proven Profitability: +$3,718 USD in net profit.

  • 🚀 From $200 to $5,908: We have demonstrated the ability to multiply capital impressively.

  • 🎯 High Win Rate: 74.5% of our trades are closed with a profit.

What's the Secret Behind This Performance?

EASET operates with an intelligent grid strategy combined with martingale, designed to capitalize on market movements aggressively and efficiently. We don't settle for small gains; we seek to maximize every opportunity.

To protect your capital, EASET features an equity stop-loss system, an advanced risk management tool that monitors the account's total drawdown, acting as a safety lock for your investment.

Who is the EASET Signal For?

This signal is designed for investors with an aggressive risk profile, who understand the risk-reward ratio and are not afraid to pursue well-above-average profitability.

  • For those seeking fast and impactful results.

  • For those who understand that great profits come with calculated risks (our maximum drawdown was 35.5%, a reflection of our high-performance strategy).

  • For those who wish to diversify with a high-performance automated system.

Don't Miss Out. The Opportunity is Now!

The results you see are just the beginning of our journey. By joining us, you will be mirroring the trades of one of the most promising systems on the platform.

Click "Copy for 30 USD per month" and put the power of EASET to work for you!


İnceleme yok
2025.09.20 01:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
EASET
Ayda 30 USD
120%
0
0
USD
6.4K
USD
13
99%
231
74%
59%
2.81
18.41
USD
36%
1:500
Kopyala

