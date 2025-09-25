- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|UK100.r
|31
|DJ30.r
|16
|NAS100.r
|15
|SP500.r
|5
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|UK100.r
|720
|DJ30.r
|150
|NAS100.r
|1.3K
|SP500.r
|512
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|UK100.r
|13K
|DJ30.r
|1.6K
|NAS100.r
|13K
|SP500.r
|510
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "STARTRADERFinancial-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Apex Signal applies multiple proven strategies across the world’s leading indices: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P500 and UK100.
It combines trend-following setups, breakout approaches and strict risk management into one unified signal.
✅ Multi-strategy approach → diversification and greater stability
✅ Focus on top indices → high liquidity and tight spreads
✅ Strict risk control → limited drawdown, consistent growth
✅ Balanced between short- and medium-term trading
With Apex Signal, the goal is clear: reaching the highest point of performance, reliable, transparant and scalable.
USD
USD
USD