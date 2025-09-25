SinyallerBölümler
Nils R M Peleman

Apex Signal

Nils R M Peleman
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 100 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 12%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
67
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
57 (85.07%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
10 (14.93%)
En iyi işlem:
203.58 USD
En kötü işlem:
-147.29 USD
Brüt kâr:
3 835.87 USD (61 340 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 171.28 USD (32 791 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
23 (1 164.98 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 164.98 USD (23)
Sharpe oranı:
0.50
Alım-satım etkinliği:
2.75%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
11.24%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
37
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
5.21
Alış işlemleri:
20 (29.85%)
Satış işlemleri:
47 (70.15%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.27
Beklenen getiri:
39.77 USD
Ortalama kâr:
67.30 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-117.13 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-441.87 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-441.87 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
11.62%
Algo alım-satım:
62%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
511.10 USD (2.03%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.04% (511.10 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.96% (496.50 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
UK100.r 31
DJ30.r 16
NAS100.r 15
SP500.r 5
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
UK100.r 720
DJ30.r 150
NAS100.r 1.3K
SP500.r 512
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
UK100.r 13K
DJ30.r 1.6K
NAS100.r 13K
SP500.r 510
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +203.58 USD
En kötü işlem: -147 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 23
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 164.98 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -441.87 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "STARTRADERFinancial-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Apex Signal applies multiple proven strategies across the world’s leading indices: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P500 and UK100.

It combines trend-following setups, breakout approaches and strict risk management into one unified signal.

✅ Multi-strategy approach → diversification and greater stability
✅ Focus on top indices → high liquidity and tight spreads
✅ Strict risk control → limited drawdown, consistent growth
✅ Balanced between short- and medium-term trading

With Apex Signal, the goal is clear: reaching the highest point of performance, reliable, transparant and scalable.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 11:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 15:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.19 15:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
