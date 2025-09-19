SinyallerBölümler
Agus Gustiana

Aventa Gold v8

Agus Gustiana
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 50%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
685
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
670 (97.81%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
15 (2.19%)
En iyi işlem:
1.02 USD
En kötü işlem:
-70.59 USD
Brüt kâr:
352.99 USD (35 081 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-214.57 USD (21 455 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
214 (111.65 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
111.65 USD (214)
Sharpe oranı:
0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
45.81%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
23.61%
En son işlem:
0 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
534
Ort. tutma süresi:
25 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
1.17
Alış işlemleri:
396 (57.81%)
Satış işlemleri:
289 (42.19%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.65
Beklenen getiri:
0.20 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.53 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-14.30 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-3.23 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-71.39 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
50.08%
Algo alım-satım:
97%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
118.46 USD (24.36%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
24.36% (118.46 USD)
Varlığa göre:
34.27% (150.22 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 685
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 138
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 14K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1.02 USD
En kötü işlem: -71 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 214
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +111.65 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3.23 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 7" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Aventa Hybrid PPO v8.1 – Advanced AI Trading Strategy

Aventa Hybrid PPO v8.1 is a cutting-edge AI-driven trading system built with Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO) reinforcement learning technology. This system is designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, making data-driven decisions for optimal trade entries and exits.

Key Features:

  • AI-Powered Decision Making
    Utilizes a PPO model trained on real market data to continuously predict the best action: Buy, Sell, or Hold.

  • Multi-Layer Risk Management
    Includes daily profit targets, maximum drawdown protection, and floating loss recovery mechanisms to protect capital.

  • Windowed Trading System
    Smart session control: 5-minute active trading followed by a 30-minute pause, preventing overtrading and reducing exposure.

  • Spread & Execution Filters
    Trades only when market spread is within optimal limits and supports multiple execution types (FOK, IOC, RETURN).

  • Adaptive Lot Sizing
    Automatically calculates suggested lot sizes based on free margin and risk percentage, ensuring sustainable growth.

  • Auto Close on Targets
    Automatically closes all positions when cumulative profit or daily targets are reached.

  • Reverse Trading Mode
    Option to invert trading signals for different market scenarios.

Advantages:

  • Minimal human intervention with fully automated execution.

  • Optimized for scalping and short-term opportunities, especially in volatile markets like XAUUSD and BTCUSD.

  • Built-in logging and performance tracking for complete transparency.

  • Designed to prevent runaway losses through strict risk control and drawdown limits.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.29 08:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 08:37
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.29 08:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 07:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 06:37
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 13:35
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.24 13:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 12:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.19 12:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
