Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar

LYSM

Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar
0 inceleme
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -2%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
362
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
306 (84.53%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
56 (15.47%)
En iyi işlem:
92.72 USD
En kötü işlem:
-750.60 USD
Brüt kâr:
6 449.32 USD (45 710 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-8 663.59 USD (48 410 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
67 (1 394.13 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 394.13 USD (67)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
48.80%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
41.69%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
31
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.57
Alış işlemleri:
196 (54.14%)
Satış işlemleri:
166 (45.86%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.74
Beklenen getiri:
-6.12 USD
Ortalama kâr:
21.08 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-154.71 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
18 (-2 086.81 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2 086.81 USD (18)
Aylık büyüme:
-2.21%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
2 323.41 USD
Maksimum:
3 852.52 USD (3.79%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.79% (3 847.20 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.13% (1 130.73 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 340
GBPUSD 7
EURUSD 6
USDCHF 5
AUDUSD 4
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -1.4K
GBPUSD 318
EURUSD -548
USDCHF 191
AUDUSD -788
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -1.6K
GBPUSD 532
EURUSD -530
USDCHF 335
AUDUSD -1.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +92.72 USD
En kötü işlem: -751 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 67
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 18
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 394.13 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -2 086.81 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 38
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
Darwinex-Live
0.41 × 1587
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.67 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.70 × 128
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.92 × 397
TickmillUK-Live
1.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.22 × 23
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.43 × 255
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.48 × 31
Ava-Real 1-MT5
3.50 × 4
14 daha fazla...
This signal is built for conservative traders who prioritize capital safety and seek steady, sustainable growth on a larger account size. The strategy primarily trades XAUUSD (Gold), with additional exposure to selected major currency pairs including EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCHF to ensure diversification and stability.

Risk management is the core of this service. Every trade uses a Stop Loss (SL), and there are no grid or martingale systems involved. The maximum expected drawdown is strictly limited to 20–25%, making this signal an ideal choice for investors who want controlled risk with professional discipline.

This signal is recommended for accounts starting from $100,000. With this capital base, trading is executed in a measured and safe manner, avoiding unnecessary exposure while aiming for consistent long-term returns.

The strategy is fully compatible with accounts in any currency (USD, EUR, GBP, INR, JPY, etc.) since MQL5 automatically adjusts trade sizing to match your account balance.

If you are a safety-first investor who values stability, risk control, and long-term growth, this signal is designed specifically for you.


2025.09.23 05:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 01:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.18 14:05
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.18 14:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 14:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
