This signal is built for conservative traders who prioritize capital safety and seek steady, sustainable growth on a larger account size. The strategy primarily trades XAUUSD (Gold), with additional exposure to selected major currency pairs including EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCHF to ensure diversification and stability.

Risk management is the core of this service. Every trade uses a Stop Loss (SL), and there are no grid or martingale systems involved. The maximum expected drawdown is strictly limited to 20–25%, making this signal an ideal choice for investors who want controlled risk with professional discipline.

This signal is recommended for accounts starting from $100,000. With this capital base, trading is executed in a measured and safe manner, avoiding unnecessary exposure while aiming for consistent long-term returns.

The strategy is fully compatible with accounts in any currency (USD, EUR, GBP, INR, JPY, etc.) since MQL5 automatically adjusts trade sizing to match your account balance.

If you are a safety-first investor who values stability, risk control, and long-term growth, this signal is designed specifically for you.