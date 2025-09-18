SinyallerBölümler
Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar

TYSM

Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 33%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
61
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
57 (93.44%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 (6.56%)
En iyi işlem:
392.30 INR
En kötü işlem:
-2 189.23 INR
Brüt kâr:
10 454.20 INR (95 676 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-4 015.37 INR (7 287 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
52 (9 623.72 INR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
9 623.72 INR (52)
Sharpe oranı:
0.39
Alım-satım etkinliği:
48.09%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
33.26%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
22
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.18
Alış işlemleri:
25 (40.98%)
Satış işlemleri:
36 (59.02%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.60
Beklenen getiri:
105.55 INR
Ortalama kâr:
183.41 INR
Ortalama zarar:
-1 003.84 INR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-2 919.55 INR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2 919.55 INR (2)
Aylık büyüme:
33.08%
Algo alım-satım:
29%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
602.12 INR
Maksimum:
2 959.56 INR (10.23%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
12.76% (2 946.00 INR)
Varlığa göre:
11.07% (2 552.16 INR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 45
GBPUSD 5
AUDUSD 4
EURUSD 4
USDCHF 3
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 134
GBPUSD 12
AUDUSD -13
EURUSD -29
USDCHF 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 89K
GBPUSD 412
AUDUSD -765
EURUSD -580
USDCHF 229
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +392.30 INR
En kötü işlem: -2 189 INR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 52
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +9 623.72 INR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -2 919.55 INR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real7" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
1.73 × 1593
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real3
4.29 × 852
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.32 × 57
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.37 × 63
Exness-MT5Real
5.54 × 520
Exness-MT5Real15
5.76 × 430
RoboForex-ECN
5.83 × 127
Exness-MT5Real6
6.54 × 76
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
15.67 × 3
JunoMarkets-Server
17.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
19.60 × 231
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
This signal is designed for traders who want long-term growth with controlled risk. The primary instrument traded is XAUUSD (Gold), supported by carefully selected major currency pairs such as EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCHF. This diversification helps balance performance and reduce dependency on a single market.

Every trade is protected with a Stop Loss (SL) to ensure disciplined risk management. No grid or martingale strategies are used—this is a clean and transparent trading approach.

The recommended minimum balance to subscribe is $200 (or ₹20,000). While you may occasionally experience larger drawdowns, the system is structured to protect your capital and ensure the account will never blow up.

MQL5 automatically adjusts trade sizes according to your account currency, so you can subscribe whether your balance is in USD, INR, EUR, GBP, JPY, or any other currency.

If you are seeking a reliable signal that combines professional risk management with consistent trading across Gold and major currency pairs, this service is the right choice. Subscribe today and grow your account with a trusted, transparent, and disciplined strategy.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.18 15:18
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.18 14:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 10.53% of days out of the 19 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 14:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 14:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
TYSM
Ayda 30 USD
33%
0
0
USD
20K
INR
2
29%
61
93%
48%
2.60
105.55
INR
13%
1:500
