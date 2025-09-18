- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|32
|US500
|24
|XAUUSD
|13
|BTCUSD
|13
|NAS100
|10
|US30
|6
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|USDCAD
|1
|US500
|9
|XAUUSD
|11
|BTCUSD
|27
|NAS100
|12
|US30
|19
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|USDCAD
|149
|US500
|8.8K
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|BTCUSD
|268K
|NAS100
|12K
|US30
|19K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
I will be trading using Price Action, Bank Logic, and Smart Money Concepts. When you trade like the banks, you will always make money in the long run.
Recommended Forex broker:
TMGM: https://portal.tmgm.com/register?node=MjEzNDM4&language=en
OPEN LIVE ACCOUNT
MT5 | 1:500 Leverage
Copy trading will work with Funded Accounts as well.
Get funded with Hola Prime with 50% off discount code TRADEFEST50 on $100k evaluation accounts:
https://trader.holaprime.com//challenges?affiliateId=nimblenomads
Get funded with SeacrestFunded:
https://fundedtech.seacrestmarkets.io/purchasechallenge/?sl=6181
Recommended VPS:
USD
USD
USD