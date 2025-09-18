SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Nimble Nomads Forex Sniper
Tuan Long Vu

Nimble Nomads Forex Sniper

Tuan Long Vu
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
5 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 24%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
98
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
83 (84.69%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
15 (15.31%)
En iyi işlem:
20.42 USD
En kötü işlem:
-18.27 USD
Brüt kâr:
154.71 USD (332 192 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-75.87 USD (23 055 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
25 (84.96 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
84.96 USD (25)
Sharpe oranı:
0.15
Alım-satım etkinliği:
45.26%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
15.70%
En son işlem:
46 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
110
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.56
Alış işlemleri:
87 (88.78%)
Satış işlemleri:
11 (11.22%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.04
Beklenen getiri:
0.80 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.86 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.06 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-5.92 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-50.64 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
24.11%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
44.43 USD
Maksimum:
50.64 USD (16.54%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
20.15% (50.64 USD)
Varlığa göre:
16.80% (39.99 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDCAD 32
US500 24
XAUUSD 13
BTCUSD 13
NAS100 10
US30 6
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDCAD 1
US500 9
XAUUSD 11
BTCUSD 27
NAS100 12
US30 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDCAD 149
US500 8.8K
XAUUSD 1.1K
BTCUSD 268K
NAS100 12K
US30 19K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +20.42 USD
En kötü işlem: -18 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 25
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +84.96 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -5.92 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
My strategy : CUT LOSSES, KEEP YOUR MONEY SAFE, AND GROWING.

I will be trading using Price Action, Bank Logic, and Smart Money Concepts. When you trade like the banks, you will always make money in the long run.


Recommended Forex broker: 

TMGM:  https://portal.tmgm.com/register?node=MjEzNDM4&amp;language=en


OPEN LIVE ACCOUNT

MT5 | 1:500 Leverage



Copy trading will work with Funded Accounts as well.

Get funded with Hola Prime with 50% off discount code TRADEFEST50 on $100k evaluation accounts:

https://trader.holaprime.com//challenges?affiliateId=nimblenomads

Get funded with SeacrestFunded:

https://fundedtech.seacrestmarkets.io/purchasechallenge/?sl=6181


Recommended VPS:

FXVM: https://fxvm.net/?aff=104400


