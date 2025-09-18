SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / GrowthFX
Samy Hussein

GrowthFX

Samy Hussein
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 45 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 24%
Just2Trade-MT5
1:100
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
29
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
28 (96.55%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (3.45%)
En iyi işlem:
359.89 USD
En kötü işlem:
-895.94 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 711.41 USD (5 182 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-895.94 USD (1 730 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (1 319.43 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 391.98 USD (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.32
Alım-satım etkinliği:
87.64%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
29.70%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
20
Ort. tutma süresi:
20 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.03
Alış işlemleri:
14 (48.28%)
Satış işlemleri:
15 (51.72%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.03
Beklenen getiri:
62.60 USD
Ortalama kâr:
96.84 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-895.94 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-895.94 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-895.94 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
24.21%
Algo alım-satım:
41%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
895.94 USD (10.16%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
10.16% (895.94 USD)
Varlığa göre:
12.41% (1 069.26 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY 11
EURUSD 9
GBPUSD 9
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY 1.2K
EURUSD 755
GBPUSD -177
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY 2.5K
EURUSD 1.2K
GBPUSD -327
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +359.89 USD
En kötü işlem: -896 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 319.43 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -895.94 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Just2Trade-MT5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-MT5
0.76 × 243
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
2.00 × 2
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

GrowthFX – Trading Major Pairs with Technical Precision

GrowthFX is a personal trading system designed to steadily grow capital through technical trading on major Forex pairs, while being open to calculated risk for higher potential profits.

📌 Key Features"

  • Trades only major currency pairs for high liquidity and reliability

  • Uses pure technical indicators for precise entries and exits

  • Implements a dynamic stop loss strategy to adapt to changing market conditions and protect capital

  • No martingale, no grid, no over-leverage – just clean, systematic trading

💡 Important Note: This is my personal investing account. You are welcome to follow if you like the results, but please note:

  • This signal is not suitable for prop firm trading accounts

  • Risk and performance may vary depending on your broker and execution conditions

⚡ GrowthFX is about sustainable technical trading with the flexibility to take on higher risk for greater profit opportunities.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.19 00:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 07:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.18 07:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.18 04:56
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 04:56
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 04:56
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.18 04:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 04:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
GrowthFX
Ayda 45 USD
24%
0
0
USD
9.3K
USD
2
41%
29
96%
88%
3.02
62.60
USD
12%
1:100
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.