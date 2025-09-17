In the Forex market, most traders fail for two main reasons: a lack of discipline and excessive "noise." False signals, hasty entries, and emotional decisions destroy accounts and undermine confidence.

What if you could have a tireless expert trading for you? A relentless hunter that ignores the noise, patiently waits for the perfect opportunity, and executes with surgical precision, 24 hours a day, 5 days a week.

That expert is PredatorQuant.

The Triple Confluence Strategy: Why is PredatorQuant Different?

PredatorQuant doesn't trade based on a single signal. Every entry is the result of a rigorous three-layer validation process, designed to filter out market noise and act only on high-probability scenarios.

1. Layer 1: The Master Trend Filter (Ichimoku Cloud)

First, PredatorQuant analyzes the big picture. Using the Ichimoku Cloud, it defines the dominant trend, ensuring the robot always trades in the direction of the market's main force, whether it's an uptrend or a downtrend. Stop fighting the tide.

2. Layer 2: The Optimal Entry Zone (Kijun-Sen Pullback)

Once the trend is clear, the robot doesn't just jump in. It patiently waits for a pullback—a return of the price to a value zone, represented by the Kijun-Sen line. This is a professional tactic: buying on dips in an uptrend and selling on rallies in a downtrend.

3. Layer 3: The Confirmation Trigger (Oscillator Confluence)

With the price in the ideal entry zone, PredatorQuant awaits the final confirmation. Using a smart confluence of the RSI and Stochastic indicators, it verifies that momentum is aligned for the trigger, ensuring that strength is indeed entering the market at that exact moment.

Only when all three layers give the green light is the order executed.

Key Features & Advantages:

Triple Filter Strategy: Drastically reduces false signals and trades in directionless markets.

Fully Automated: Trades 24/5 for you, eliminating the emotional factor, fatigue, and the need to be in front of the charts.

Comprehensive Visual Dashboard: Follow in real-time exactly what the robot is "thinking." The panel displays the status of each of the three layers, giving you full transparency into its decision-making process.

Integrated Risk Management: Protect your capital with fully configurable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop settings.

Optimizable Parameters: Fine-tune and optimize the strategy to suit any currency pair and timeframe, from M5 to D1.

Who is PredatorQuant for?

For traders seeking discipline and consistency .

For those who want to remove emotion and anxiety from their trading.

For individuals who don't have time to analyze the charts all day.

For investors looking for a systematic and quantitative solution to diversify their strategies in the Forex market.

Stop hunting for uncertain signals. Let PredatorQuant hunt the best and most probable opportunities for you.

Elevate your trading to a new level of precision and discipline today.





Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar) Period 1 Hour (H1) 2024.08.01 00:00 - 2025.08.29 23:00 (2024.08.01 - 2025.09.01) Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)



Bars in test 7703 Ticks modelled 12143945 Modelling quality 90.00% Mismatched charts errors 0 Initial deposit 1000.00 Spread 10 Total net profit 175.66 Gross profit 247.53 Gross loss -71.87 Profit factor 3.44 Expected payoff 10.33 Absolute drawdown 30.78 Maximal drawdown 61.07 (5.76%) Relative drawdown 5.76% (61.07) Total trades 17 Short positions (won %) 8 (62.50%) Long positions (won %) 9 (88.89%) Profit trades (% of total) 13 (76.47%) Loss trades (% of total) 4 (23.53%) Largest profit trade 31.72 loss trade -18.55 Average profit trade 19.04 loss trade -17.97 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 6 (127.25) consecutive losses (loss in money) 2 (-36.12) Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 127.25 (6) consecutive loss (count of losses) -36.12 (2) Average consecutive wins 4 consecutive losses 1



