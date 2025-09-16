This signal is operated with 100% algorithmic trading, executed exclusively by the ZenithPulse EA. The strategy is fully automated, designed to capture short-term volatility with speed and precision, while maintaining strict risk management rules.

The account behind this signal is a 100K FTMO account, which provides professional trading conditions and reliable execution for consistent results.

ZenithPulse was developed to take advantage of high-volatility events and intraday opportunities, placing pending orders and managing trades with predefined parameters. Every entry, stop loss, and exit is calculated and executed by the algorithm, ensuring discipline and removing emotional bias from trading decisions.

🔹 Key Features:

100% algorithmic trading with the ZenithPulse EA .

Runs on a 100K FTMO account under institutional-grade conditions.

Designed for short-term and intraday opportunities .

Built-in risk management with strict exposure control.

Automated pending orders for fast reactions to market volatility.

Emotion-free execution with full automation.

This signal reflects the efficiency of algorithmic trading through the ZenithPulse EA, delivering a disciplined and transparent performance backed by the robustness of a 100K FTMO account.



