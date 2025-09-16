SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / PulseTrader 100k
Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega

PulseTrader 100k

Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 2%
FTMO-Server3
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
8
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
7 (87.50%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (12.50%)
En iyi işlem:
849.17 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1.17 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 461.87 USD (29 271 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-25.72 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (2 461.87 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 461.87 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
1.19
Alım-satım etkinliği:
48.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
25.59%
En son işlem:
11 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
100.75
Alış işlemleri:
7 (87.50%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (12.50%)
Kâr faktörü:
95.72
Beklenen getiri:
304.52 USD
Ortalama kâr:
351.70 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-25.72 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-1.17 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1.17 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
2.44%
Algo alım-satım:
75%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
24.18 USD
Maksimum:
24.18 USD (0.02%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (1.68 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.79% (788.33 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 7
EURUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 2.3K
EURUSD 150
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 29K
EURUSD 12
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +849.17 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2 461.87 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.17 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FTMO-Server3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

This signal is operated with 100% algorithmic trading, executed exclusively by the ZenithPulse EA. The strategy is fully automated, designed to capture short-term volatility with speed and precision, while maintaining strict risk management rules.

The account behind this signal is a 100K FTMO account, which provides professional trading conditions and reliable execution for consistent results.

ZenithPulse was developed to take advantage of high-volatility events and intraday opportunities, placing pending orders and managing trades with predefined parameters. Every entry, stop loss, and exit is calculated and executed by the algorithm, ensuring discipline and removing emotional bias from trading decisions.

🔹 Key Features:

  • 100% algorithmic trading with the ZenithPulse EA.

  • Runs on a 100K FTMO account under institutional-grade conditions.

  • Designed for short-term and intraday opportunities.

  • Built-in risk management with strict exposure control.

  • Automated pending orders for fast reactions to market volatility.

  • Emotion-free execution with full automation.

This signal reflects the efficiency of algorithmic trading through the ZenithPulse EA, delivering a disciplined and transparent performance backed by the robustness of a 100K FTMO account.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.30 09:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 02:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.25 02:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.23 23:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 19:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 19:38
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 19:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.16 19:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.16 19:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
