Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / PulseTrader FN 6k
Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega

PulseTrader FN 6k

Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 4%
FundedNext-Server 2
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
14
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
9 (64.28%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
5 (35.71%)
En iyi işlem:
76.08 USD
En kötü işlem:
-3.04 USD
Brüt kâr:
220.71 USD (23 156 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-10.72 USD (252 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (220.18 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
220.18 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.60
Alım-satım etkinliği:
97.29%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
9.67%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
14
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
20.87
Alış işlemleri:
14 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
20.59
Beklenen getiri:
15.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
24.52 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.14 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-9.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-9.00 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
3.50%
Algo alım-satım:
14%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.28 USD
Maksimum:
10.06 USD (0.16%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.15% (9.60 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.89% (114.43 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 210
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 23K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +76.08 USD
En kötü işlem: -3 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +220.18 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -9.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FundedNext-Server 2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

This signal is based on 100% manual trading, executed with discipline and strict risk management. Every position is carefully analyzed before execution, considering both technical setups and overall market context.

The account used for this signal is a 6K Stellar account from FundedNext, which ensures professional-grade trading conditions and transparent performance.

The trading style focuses on short to medium-term opportunities, prioritizing precision over trade volume. No automated strategies are involved, guaranteeing that every decision comes from direct market observation and discretionary judgment.

🔹 Key Features:

  • 100% manual trading, no Expert Advisors involved.

  • Trades based on technical analysis and market context.

  • Strict risk management and controlled exposure.

  • Executed on a 6K Stellar FundedNext account with optimal conditions.

  • Focused on quality setups rather than high frequency.

  • Designed for traders who value human discretion and strategy.

This signal reflects the mindset of a professional trader applying experience directly to the markets, backed by the strength of a 6K Stellar FundedNext account.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.23 20:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 19:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.17 02:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.16 18:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 14.29% of days out of the 7 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 18:26
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.16 18:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.16 18:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
PulseTrader FN 6k
Ayda 50 USD
4%
0
0
USD
6.2K
USD
2
14%
14
64%
97%
20.58
15.00
USD
2%
1:100
Kopyala

