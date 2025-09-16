SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / AIZero MAMM1
Nguyen Hai Yen

AIZero MAMM1

Nguyen Hai Yen
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 14%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-08
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
92
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
53 (57.60%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
39 (42.39%)
En iyi işlem:
212.85 USD
En kötü işlem:
-55.60 USD
Brüt kâr:
3 723.05 USD (32 931 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-897.44 USD (14 176 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
21 (2 420.95 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 420.95 USD (21)
Sharpe oranı:
0.50
Alım-satım etkinliği:
12.68%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.70%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
28
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
9.78
Alış işlemleri:
64 (69.57%)
Satış işlemleri:
28 (30.43%)
Kâr faktörü:
4.15
Beklenen getiri:
30.71 USD
Ortalama kâr:
70.25 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-23.01 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-288.96 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-288.96 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
14.07%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
288.96 USD (1.37%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.77% (288.96 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.07% (779.86 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDf 92
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDf 2.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDf 19K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +212.85 USD
En kötü işlem: -56 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 21
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2 420.95 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -288.96 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "LiteFinanceVC-Live-08" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

The signal is managed by a system of AI, under the supervision of human analysts (known as blackbox management mechanism in investment)

The most important part is called AIZERO (an Assistant chat bot, advisor and auto trading EA). It is integrated with analytical theories such as: Trend, Support and Resistance, Price Channels, Japan Candles... and some other candlestick patterns researched by us!

This is a MAMM account, It will be carefully managed by a combination of robots and humans! 

Please copy the same ratio as my capital.

Refer to AIZero: https://babfx.com/2019/04/robot-co-van-tai-chinh-drzero

In addition, many other complex analysis tools are used inside our black box

if your capital is low you can open Cent account type to copy my signal

I Suggest copying the same ratio with my account!


İnceleme yok
2025.09.17 03:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.16 09:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.16 09:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
AIZero MAMM1
Ayda 30 USD
14%
0
0
USD
38K
USD
2
100%
92
57%
13%
4.14
30.71
USD
2%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.