Iswan Arpadi

Barking Dog for Gold

Iswan Arpadi
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 2%
OctaFX-Real2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
122
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
69 (56.55%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
53 (43.44%)
En iyi işlem:
18.18 USD
En kötü işlem:
-6.67 USD
Brüt kâr:
264.30 USD (26 936 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-261.91 USD (27 114 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (25.30 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
25.30 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
101.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
32.16%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
60
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.03
Alış işlemleri:
105 (86.07%)
Satış işlemleri:
17 (13.93%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.01
Beklenen getiri:
0.02 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.83 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.94 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-55.75 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-55.75 USD (9)
Aylık büyüme:
1.57%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
35.23 USD
Maksimum:
74.93 USD (38.06%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
38.06% (74.93 USD)
Varlığa göre:
7.75% (9.53 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 64
EURUSD 26
GBPUSD 15
USDJPY 10
USDCAD 7
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 21
EURUSD -1
GBPUSD -8
USDJPY -6
USDCAD -3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 2.1K
EURUSD -91
GBPUSD -815
USDJPY -946
USDCAD -416
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +18.18 USD
En kötü işlem: -7 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 9
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +25.30 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -55.75 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OctaFX-Real2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

AFCLive-Server
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 14
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 68
FXView-Live
0.00 × 8
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 28
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 11
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 348
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 330
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.02 × 50
Axiory-Live
0.04 × 138
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.05 × 285
FPMarkets-Live
0.05 × 320
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.05 × 647
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 77
Exness-MT5Real3
0.08 × 196
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.10 × 183
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.12 × 25
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.13 × 261
RoboForex-ECN
0.14 × 118
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.14 × 399
AI-Powered Forex Signal Service – Precision Trading Made Simple

Unlock your trading potential with our AI-driven Forex Signal Service, designed to deliver accurate, real-time trade alerts based on deep data analysis, market patterns, and machine learning.

Our cutting-edge AI scans the global currency markets 24/7, analyzing price action, news sentiment, volume trends, and technical indicators to identify high-probability trade setups. Each signal includes:

  • Entry point
  • Stop loss & take profit levels
  • Risk-to-reward ratio
  • Signal strength & confidence level

Whether you're a beginner or a pro, our smart signals help reduce guesswork, minimize risk, and maximize profit opportunities. Powered by AI, built for performance.

Real-time Alerts
80%+ Accuracy (backtested)
Suitable for all major pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, etc.)
Compatible with MT4, MT5, and all major brokers
Telegram & Email delivery available

Trade smarter. Trade with AI.

 

İnceleme yok
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.16 14:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.14 23:57
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.14 23:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.14 01:30
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.14 01:30
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.14 00:30
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.14 00:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.14 00:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
