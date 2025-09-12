SinyallerBölümler
Hizbullah Mangal

LTI AI Copy Trading

Hizbullah Mangal
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 21%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
9
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
9 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
190.08 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
427.30 USD (2 580 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (427.30 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
427.30 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.88
Alım-satım etkinliği:
2.77%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
6.86%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
45 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
5 (55.56%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 (44.44%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
47.48 USD
Ortalama kâr:
47.48 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
21.37%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
16.83% (346.56 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 427
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 2.6K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +190.08 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +427.30 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live26" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 1605
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.97 × 606
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.64 × 102
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.94 × 31
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
2.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
2.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
2.42 × 55
Exness-Real20
2.54 × 521
BoldPrime2-Live
2.65 × 246
23 daha fazla...
LTI AI Copy Trading System is a long-term investment signal designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike high-frequency systems, it trades selectively—only entering the market when strong opportunities align. This careful approach minimizes noise while maximizing potential returns. When the system does execute trades, it aims to secure profits that compound over the long run, making it ideal for investors who value strategic patience, consistency, and sustainable growth.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.24 17:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.17 18:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.16 02:48
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.16 01:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.15 02:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.15 02:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.12 09:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 09:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 09:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.12 09:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.12 09:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
