I Gusti Agung Wirantara Weda

Agung Wirantara II

I Gusti Agung Wirantara Weda
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 36%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
121
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
59 (48.76%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
62 (51.24%)
En iyi işlem:
55.63 USD
En kötü işlem:
-25.09 USD
Brüt kâr:
976.38 USD (534 655 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-616.03 USD (675 785 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (111.46 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
152.48 USD (8)
Sharpe oranı:
0.19
Alım-satım etkinliği:
67.40%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
61.33%
En son işlem:
23 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
72
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.72
Alış işlemleri:
84 (69.42%)
Satış işlemleri:
37 (30.58%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.58
Beklenen getiri:
2.98 USD
Ortalama kâr:
16.55 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-9.94 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
14 (-131.58 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-131.58 USD (14)
Aylık büyüme:
36.04%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
30.13 USD
Maksimum:
132.28 USD (11.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
10.98% (131.98 USD)
Varlığa göre:
10.03% (125.28 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 100
BTCUSD 20
NAS100 1
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 397
BTCUSD -37
NAS100 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 20K
BTCUSD -162K
NAS100 220
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +55.63 USD
En kötü işlem: -25 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 14
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +111.46 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -131.58 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.38 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.37 × 4427
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.67 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.15 × 155
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
RoboForex-ECN
5.26 × 46
Exness-MT5Real12
5.67 × 18
JunoMarkets-Server
6.00 × 10
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
6.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
6.47 × 875
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.94 × 192
Exness-MT5Real26
6.99 × 142
Exness-MT5Real3
7.17 × 6
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
7.21 × 34
Exness-MT5Real31
7.40 × 144
Exness-MT5Real7
7.63 × 8
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
The goal is to generate consistent gain 30% per years and sustainable profits over time

This account is 100% manually traded managed by owner.


Risk Management

The strategy is designed to keep drawdown below 20%, protecting your capital during market volatility.
Each trade is based on risk reward ratio min 1:2 with risk per trade 1-2% on high-probability setup.

Minimum Copying Balance:

A minimum of $1000 is recommended to copy trades to this account


İnceleme yok
2025.09.23 16:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 15:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 12:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 02:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.12 01:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.11 16:10
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.11 08:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 08:25
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 08:25
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.11 08:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.11 08:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
