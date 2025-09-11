- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|100
|BTCUSD
|20
|NAS100
|1
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|397
|BTCUSD
|-37
|NAS100
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|20K
|BTCUSD
|-162K
|NAS100
|220
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.38 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.37 × 4427
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.67 × 3
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.15 × 155
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|5.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.26 × 46
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|5.67 × 18
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|6.00 × 10
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|6.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|6.47 × 875
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|6.94 × 192
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.99 × 142
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|7.17 × 6
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|7.21 × 34
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|7.40 × 144
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|7.63 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|7.69 × 29
The goal is to generate consistent gain 30% per years and sustainable profits over time
This account is 100% manually traded managed by owner.
Risk Management
The strategy is designed to keep drawdown below 20%, protecting your capital during market volatility.
Each trade is based on risk reward ratio min 1:2 with risk per trade 1-2% on high-probability setup.
Minimum Copying Balance:
A minimum of $1000 is recommended to copy trades to this account
USD
USD
USD