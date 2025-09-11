- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|40
|
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|29
|
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.3K
|
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.38 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.29 × 4399
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.15 × 155
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|5.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.26 × 46
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|5.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|5.67 × 18
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|6.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|6.00 × 10
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|6.47 × 875
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|6.94 × 192
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.99 × 142
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|7.17 × 6
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|7.21 × 34
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|7.40 × 144
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|7.69 × 29
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|8.00 × 222
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|8.15 × 53
Thank you for choosing my signal
There are two EAs running on this signal that are currently providing good results...
Trade on XAUUSD - medium risk grid signal
Trade on XAUUSD - Medium risk grid Signal with Tp and SL
minimum 1000 USD (higher balance is better)
recommended lever 1:500 and higher
Carefully consider how much % of your capital you use to copy my signal, especially owners of larger accounts - all decisions are fully under your direction and responsibility is up to you !!!
Warning - past profits are not a guarantee of future profits.
Forex trading is high risk and don't risk money you can't afford to lose!!!
