Jan Stancel

JS SmartGrid Gold Signal MG01

Jan Stancel
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 3%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
40
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
37 (92.50%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
3 (7.50%)
En iyi işlem:
26.81 USD
En kötü işlem:
-93.37 USD
Brüt kâr:
157.44 USD (14 144 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-128.93 USD (7 823 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (46.72 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
56.93 USD (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
38.79%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.46%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
18
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.31
Alış işlemleri:
36 (90.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 (10.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.22
Beklenen getiri:
0.71 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.26 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-42.98 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-93.37 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-93.37 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
2.59%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
67.96 USD
Maksimum:
93.42 USD (8.30%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
8.30% (93.42 USD)
Varlığa göre:
7.74% (85.81 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 29
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 6.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +26.81 USD
En kötü işlem: -93 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +46.72 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -93.37 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.38 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.29 × 4399
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.15 × 155
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
RoboForex-ECN
5.26 × 46
VantageInternational-Live 4
5.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
5.67 × 18
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
6.00 × 10
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
6.47 × 875
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.94 × 192
Exness-MT5Real26
6.99 × 142
Exness-MT5Real3
7.17 × 6
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
7.21 × 34
Exness-MT5Real31
7.40 × 144
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
Exness-MT5Real5
8.00 × 222
EightcapGlobal-Live
8.15 × 53
31 daha fazla...
Thank you for choosing my signal

There are two EAs running on this signal that are currently providing good results...


Trade on XAUUSD - medium risk grid signal 

Trade on XAUUSD - Medium risk grid Signal with Tp and SL


minimum 1000 USD (higher balance is better)

recommended lever 1:500 and higher


Carefully consider how much % of your capital you use to copy my signal, especially owners of larger accounts - all decisions are fully under your direction and responsibility is up to you !!!

Warning - past profits are not a guarantee of future profits.

Forex trading is high risk and don't risk money you can't afford to lose!!!


İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 09:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.15 14:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.11 10:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.11 10:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.11 07:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 07:25
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 07:25
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.11 07:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.11 07:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
