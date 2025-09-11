SinyallerBölümler
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil

LifeHack Prime EA

Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
23 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 387%
NexumCapitals-Trade
1:400
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
3 935
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 948 (74.91%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
987 (25.08%)
En iyi işlem:
3 483.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2 964.48 USD
Brüt kâr:
257 935.25 USD (971 978 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-150 981.90 USD (697 323 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
141 (14 549.10 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
14 549.10 USD (141)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
35.14%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
24.60%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
167
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
7.06
Alış işlemleri:
2 138 (54.33%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 797 (45.67%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.71
Beklenen getiri:
27.18 USD
Ortalama kâr:
87.49 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-152.97 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
13 (-14 722.75 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-14 722.75 USD (13)
Aylık büyüme:
25.34%
Yıllık tahmin:
307.46%
Algo alım-satım:
94%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
155.68 USD
Maksimum:
15 147.75 USD (17.06%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
16.90% (7 575.53 USD)
Varlığa göre:
26.27% (28 024.40 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2538
XAUUSD.f 1395
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 96K
XAUUSD.f 11K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -3.8K
XAUUSD.f -49K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +3 483.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 964 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 141
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 13
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +14 549.10 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -14 722.75 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "NexumCapitals-Trade" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

LifeHack Prime EA

LifeHack Prime EA is an advanced multi-strategy trading bot built for XAUUSD (Gold) and designed to deliver consistent results in all market conditions. Powered by a blend of trend-following, breakout, and smart risk-management algorithms, this EA is engineered to trade like a disciplined professional—without emotions.

Key Highlights

  • Multi-Strategy Engine – Switches between trend, breakout, and reversal logic.

  • 📊 Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) – Specially fine-tuned for the volatility of gold markets.

  • 🛡️ Smart Risk Control – Customizable lot size, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop & breakeven.

  • 🔄 Fully Automated – Executes trades 24/5 without manual intervention.

  • ⏱️ Session & News Filters – Trades only in the safest and most profitable conditions.

  • 💹 Challenge-Ready – Built for passing funded account challenges and long-term consistency.

Why LifeHack Prime EA?

Because it’s not just another trading bot—it’s a prime solution designed to hack through market noise and find high-probability opportunities in Gold. Whether you’re a funded account trader or a retail investor, LifeHack Prime EA is your edge in the markets.


2025.09.16 11:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 05:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.11 05:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 10 days
