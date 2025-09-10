SinyallerBölümler
Ghino Luqyano

LQ Investama

Ghino Luqyano
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 1%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
8
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
6 (75.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (25.00%)
En iyi işlem:
4.92 USD
En kötü işlem:
-7.77 USD
Brüt kâr:
17.22 USD (1 730 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-12.04 USD (1 037 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (14.69 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
14.69 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.17
Alım-satım etkinliği:
64.69%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.40%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.43
Alış işlemleri:
6 (75.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 (25.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.43
Beklenen getiri:
0.65 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.87 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-6.02 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-11.96 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-11.96 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
1.03%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.01 USD
Maksimum:
11.99 USD (2.33%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.33% (11.98 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.41% (7.18 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDCHFu 3
AUDUSDu 3
GBPUSDu 1
USDJPYu 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDCHFu -2
AUDUSDu 0
GBPUSDu 5
USDJPYu 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDCHFu -201
AUDUSDu 26
GBPUSDu 491
USDJPYu 377
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +4.92 USD
En kötü işlem: -8 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +14.69 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -11.96 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "DupoinFuturesID-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

LQ Investama

LQ Investama is a forex signal available on the MetaTrader 5 platform, specializes in major currency pairs and uses a discretionary price action approach focused on intraday and swing trading.

Overview

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Trading Style: Intraday and swing
  • Trading Method: Manual, price action–based
  • Instruments Traded:
    • EURUSD
    • USDJPY
    • GBPUSD
    • USDCHF
    • AUDUSD

Trading Methodology

  • Frequency: One trade per session (low-frequency approach)
  • Analysis Basis: Market structure, support/resistance, and price action patterns
  • Execution:
    • Fixed stop-loss
    • Defined take-profit target
    • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

Risk Management

  • Risk per Trade: 1–2%
  • Maximum Daily Drawdown: 5% (trading stops if this is reached)
  • Objective: Consistent monthly positive return

Account Recommendations

  • Minimum Capital: USD 500
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Broker Recommendation:
    • Using Dupoin is highly recommended to minimize slippage.
    • The signal provider does not accept referral commissions; users may register independently:

Risk Warning: Trading Forex carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Trading Forex may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.


2025.09.26 13:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.26 12:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.10 11:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 11:55
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 11:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.10 11:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.10 11:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
