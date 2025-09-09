SinyallerBölümler
Andrea Mandolini

MagicHammer

Andrea Mandolini
0 inceleme
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -6%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
81
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
43 (53.08%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
38 (46.91%)
En iyi işlem:
18.62 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-18.24 EUR
Brüt kâr:
110.42 EUR (73 725 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-167.00 EUR (26 046 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (10.26 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
22.07 EUR (5)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.12
Alım-satım etkinliği:
71.67%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
23.02%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
32
Ort. tutma süresi:
13 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.77
Alış işlemleri:
81 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.66
Beklenen getiri:
-0.70 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
2.57 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-4.39 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
11 (-23.16 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-23.16 EUR (11)
Aylık büyüme:
-5.92%
Algo alım-satım:
88%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
71.65 EUR
Maksimum:
73.51 EUR (7.69%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
7.68% (73.43 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
2.29% (20.80 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
.US30Cash 28
.JP225Cash 11
USDJPY 9
.USTECHCash 9
XAUUSD 3
BAC 3
JPM 3
IBM 3
EURUSD 3
INTC 3
PG 1
DIS 1
MSFT 1
AUDUSD 1
.US500Cash 1
CVX 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
.US30Cash -35
.JP225Cash 7
USDJPY -15
.USTECHCash -1
XAUUSD 17
BAC 2
JPM -14
IBM 11
EURUSD 0
INTC 13
PG 4
DIS -12
MSFT -12
AUDUSD -11
.US500Cash -21
CVX 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
.US30Cash -2.5K
.JP225Cash 21K
USDJPY 1.9K
.USTECHCash 6.4K
XAUUSD 20K
BAC 104
JPM -230
IBM 1.2K
EURUSD 51
INTC 645
PG 81
DIS -92
MSFT -401
AUDUSD -155
.US500Cash -329
CVX 170
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +18.62 EUR
En kötü işlem: -18 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 11
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +10.26 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -23.16 EUR

Our trading approach combines volumetric analysis, price action, and years of real market experience, all fused into a set of solid rules executed by a next-generation algorithm. This is not a single-asset system, but a diversified portfolio of more than 30 financial instruments, including indices, currencies, commodities and stocks. Such diversification enhances the robustness of the strategy and provides additional security by spreading risk across multiple markets.

The strength of this methodology lies in its long-term resilience: objective rules, dynamic risk management, and broad diversification create a framework designed to perform consistently over time. The strategy is calibrated to a medium-high risk profile, aiming for significant returns. Backtests conducted over the past five years indicate a maximum drawdown in the range of 15% to 25%. Thanks to this controlled risk management, historical results also show that within just one year the account has the potential to multiply, creating a strong foundation for long-term growth.

Investors who choose to follow this strategy can decide whether to embrace the full level of risk or adjust trade sizes to better suit their personal risk tolerance, for example by reducing exposure by half. Our goal is not merely to trade, but to build sustainable value and performance over time, with the conviction that discipline and diversification are the true strengths of this strategy.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.17 15:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.12 19:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.12 07:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.10 12:55
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 05:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.10 05:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.10 04:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.10 04:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.09 18:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 18:45
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 18:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.09 18:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.09 18:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
