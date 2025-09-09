This signal actively trades on the global financial markets with a focus on currencies (Forex) and selected stocks. The goal is to achieve consistent results through a clear strategy while keeping risk under control.

Recommended conditions for subscribers:

Minimum capital: from 1,000 USD (higher balance = more stable results)

Recommended leverage: 1:100 to 1:500

Recommended account type: ECN/RAW Spread with low commissions

Risk setting: moderate, without excessive leverage

We rely on thorough market analysis, using both technical and fundamental indicators, and maintain a balanced approach between opportunity and security. Trades are executed both short-term and medium-term, depending on market conditions.

This signal is designed for investors who value transparency and a disciplined trading approach.



