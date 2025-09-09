SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / ForexStocks
Volker Minkenberg

ForexStocks

Volker Minkenberg
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 49 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 7%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
41
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
26 (63.41%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
15 (36.59%)
En iyi işlem:
2 949.24 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1 611.11 USD
Brüt kâr:
16 872.42 USD (12 534 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-9 797.36 USD (11 167 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (11 051.98 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
11 051.98 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.19
Alım-satım etkinliği:
99.29%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
103.88%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
22
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.69
Alış işlemleri:
27 (65.85%)
Satış işlemleri:
14 (34.15%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.72
Beklenen getiri:
172.56 USD
Ortalama kâr:
648.94 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-653.16 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-4 059.65 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-4 059.65 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
7.11%
Algo alım-satım:
19%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1 345.67 USD
Maksimum:
4 184.24 USD (4.07%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.96% (4 073.81 USD)
Varlığa göre:
23.43% (25 452.39 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 15
EURUSD 5
USDJPY 3
USDCHF 2
AMD 2
NVDA 2
AUDJPY 2
AMZN 1
ADBE 1
ANET 1
DDOG 1
GBPCAD 1
MU 1
AAPL 1
NET 1
AVGO 1
AXON 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 5.8K
EURUSD 570
USDJPY 658
USDCHF 857
AMD 2.1K
NVDA 469
AUDJPY 265
AMZN -1K
ADBE -1.1K
ANET -959
DDOG -1K
GBPCAD 6
MU 1.3K
AAPL 1.9K
NET -185
AVGO -1K
AXON -1.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 2.8K
EURUSD 832
USDJPY 1.5K
USDCHF 679
AMD 853
NVDA 27
AUDJPY 863
AMZN -740
ADBE -1.2K
ANET -357
DDOG -453
GBPCAD 22
MU 742
AAPL 1.5K
NET -611
AVGO -3K
AXON -2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2 949.24 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 611 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +11 051.98 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -4 059.65 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 38
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.21 × 14
Darwinex-Live
0.42 × 1558
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 13
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.86 × 370
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
TickmillUK-Live
1.25 × 4
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.67 × 3
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.33 × 3
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.09 × 11
Swissquote-Server
3.45 × 60
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.65 × 275
VantageFXInternational-Live
4.23 × 26
Binary.com-Server
4.33 × 3
12 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

This signal actively trades on the global financial markets with a focus on currencies (Forex) and selected stocks. The goal is to achieve consistent results through a clear strategy while keeping risk under control.

Recommended conditions for subscribers:

  • Minimum capital: from 1,000 USD (higher balance = more stable results)

  • Recommended leverage: 1:100 to 1:500

  • Recommended account type: ECN/RAW Spread with low commissions

  • Risk setting: moderate, without excessive leverage

We rely on thorough market analysis, using both technical and fundamental indicators, and maintain a balanced approach between opportunity and security. Trades are executed both short-term and medium-term, depending on market conditions.

This signal is designed for investors who value transparency and a disciplined trading approach.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.23 09:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.16 06:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.14 14:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.12 20:17
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 14:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.09 14:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.09 13:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.09 13:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.09 06:27
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 06:27
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 06:27
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.09 06:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.09 06:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
ForexStocks
Ayda 49 USD
7%
0
0
USD
107K
USD
3
19%
41
63%
99%
1.72
172.56
USD
23%
1:200
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.