|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|15
|EURUSD
|5
|USDJPY
|3
|USDCHF
|2
|AMD
|2
|NVDA
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|AMZN
|1
|ADBE
|1
|ANET
|1
|DDOG
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|MU
|1
|AAPL
|1
|NET
|1
|AVGO
|1
|AXON
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.8K
|EURUSD
|570
|USDJPY
|658
|USDCHF
|857
|AMD
|2.1K
|NVDA
|469
|AUDJPY
|265
|AMZN
|-1K
|ADBE
|-1.1K
|ANET
|-959
|DDOG
|-1K
|GBPCAD
|6
|MU
|1.3K
|AAPL
|1.9K
|NET
|-185
|AVGO
|-1K
|AXON
|-1.6K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.8K
|EURUSD
|832
|USDJPY
|1.5K
|USDCHF
|679
|AMD
|853
|NVDA
|27
|AUDJPY
|863
|AMZN
|-740
|ADBE
|-1.2K
|ANET
|-357
|DDOG
|-453
|GBPCAD
|22
|MU
|742
|AAPL
|1.5K
|NET
|-611
|AVGO
|-3K
|AXON
|-2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 38
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.42 × 1558
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.77 × 13
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.86 × 370
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.25 × 4
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.67 × 3
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.33 × 3
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.09 × 11
|
Swissquote-Server
|3.45 × 60
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.65 × 275
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|4.23 × 26
|
Binary.com-Server
|4.33 × 3
This signal actively trades on the global financial markets with a focus on currencies (Forex) and selected stocks. The goal is to achieve consistent results through a clear strategy while keeping risk under control.
Recommended conditions for subscribers:
-
Minimum capital: from 1,000 USD (higher balance = more stable results)
-
Recommended leverage: 1:100 to 1:500
-
Recommended account type: ECN/RAW Spread with low commissions
-
Risk setting: moderate, without excessive leverage
We rely on thorough market analysis, using both technical and fundamental indicators, and maintain a balanced approach between opportunity and security. Trades are executed both short-term and medium-term, depending on market conditions.
This signal is designed for investors who value transparency and a disciplined trading approach.
