SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / SLOW LIVING 600
Akhmad Khoirul Anam

SLOW LIVING 600

Akhmad Khoirul Anam
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
34 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 123%
FBS-Real
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
422
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
329 (77.96%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
93 (22.04%)
En iyi işlem:
43.11 USD
En kötü işlem:
-162.22 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 594.87 USD (136 893 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 366.92 USD (115 757 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
40 (140.84 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
144.79 USD (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
42.68%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.15%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
21
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.50
Alış işlemleri:
279 (66.11%)
Satış işlemleri:
143 (33.89%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.17
Beklenen getiri:
0.54 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.85 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-14.70 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-58.81 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-324.27 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
19.27%
Yıllık tahmin:
233.85%
Algo alım-satım:
72%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
119.19 USD
Maksimum:
451.88 USD (124.59%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
62.67% (451.88 USD)
Varlığa göre:
8.76% (66.04 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 422
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 228
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +43.11 USD
En kötü işlem: -162 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +140.84 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -58.81 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
159 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Note > i put on news as well but , dislike with format, so i put here 

>
> Note 2025-09-13

At the beginning of 2025, the system performed quite well. In February, growth reached +85%, which became a strong foundation for the rest of the year.

However, in April and May, there were changes in the EA used and unstable configurations. As a result, trading performance temporarily declined, recording -13.41% in April and -17.01% in May. This period was a phase of correction and strategy adjustment.

Nevertheless, the strong profit achieved in February acted as a buffer, preventing the April–May losses from wiping out the overall positive results.

Starting from September, a new method was applied, and the system finally reached stability. As a result, growth turned positive again with a strong recovery trend.

Overall, by September 2025, the account grew more than 2x from the initial capital (+104.45%). This shows that despite temporary drawdowns, an adaptive strategy and continuous improvements in the system can maintain sustainable capital growth in the long run.

There will be no changes to the EA configuration until November 2025, unless a significant drawdown occurs. In that case, the configuration will be adjusted.


<---------end note>





İnceleme yok
2025.09.13 03:53 2025.09.13 03:53:57  

At the beginning of 2025, the system performed quite well. In February, growth reached +85% , which became a strong foundation for the rest of the year. However, in April and May, there were changes in the EA used and unstable configurations . As a result, trading performance temporarily declined, recording -13.41% in April and -17.01% in May . This period was a phase of correction and strategy adjustment. Nevertheless, the strong profit achieved in February acted as a buffer , preventing the April–May losses from wiping out the overall positive results. Starting from September, a new method was applied, and the system finally reached stability. As a result, growth turned positive again with a strong recovery trend. Overall, by September 2025, the account grew more than 2x from the initial capital (+104.45%). This shows that despite temporary drawdowns, an adaptive strategy and continuous improvements in the system can maintain sustainable capital growth in the long run.

2025.09.09 06:27
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 1.83% of days out of 218 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 06:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
SLOW LIVING 600
Ayda 30 USD
123%
0
0
USD
787
USD
34
72%
422
77%
43%
1.16
0.54
USD
63%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.