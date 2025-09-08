SinyallerBölümler
Giovanni Schinardi

SVtrading

Giovanni Schinardi
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 20%
PepperstoneUK-Live
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
200
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
99 (49.50%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
101 (50.50%)
En iyi işlem:
22.64 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-3.44 EUR
Brüt kâr:
420.36 EUR (23 835 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-114.60 EUR (4 315 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
22 (120.40 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
120.40 EUR (22)
Sharpe oranı:
0.40
Alım-satım etkinliği:
84.95%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
108.52%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
55
Ort. tutma süresi:
10 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
17.33
Alış işlemleri:
5 (2.50%)
Satış işlemleri:
195 (97.50%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.67
Beklenen getiri:
1.53 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
4.25 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-1.13 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
13 (-12.48 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-12.48 EUR (13)
Aylık büyüme:
20.30%
Algo alım-satım:
97%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
4.51 EUR
Maksimum:
17.64 EUR (1.54%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.06% (17.35 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
10.88% (229.29 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPJPY 61
GBPUSD 56
EURUSD 41
EURJPY 24
AUDUSD 12
USDCAD 3
CHFJPY 3
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPJPY 123
GBPUSD 82
EURUSD 106
EURJPY 17
AUDUSD 35
USDCAD -4
CHFJPY -9
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPJPY 8.6K
GBPUSD 4.4K
EURUSD 4.6K
EURJPY 749
AUDUSD 1.7K
USDCAD -220
CHFJPY -264
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +22.64 EUR
En kötü işlem: -3 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 22
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 13
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +120.40 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -12.48 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PepperstoneUK-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
FXOpen-MT5
0.65 × 77
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-MT5
7.93 × 15
RoboForex-Pro
11.67 × 3
Trading Philosophy & Strategy Our signal is based on a discretionary-quantitative trading strategy, refined over 10 years of experience in the financial markets. Our team of senior traders analyzes major and minor currency pairs to identify solid trends and high-probability setups. The approach combines fundamental analysis to determine the medium-to-long-term market direction with technical analysis to optimize entry and exit points. We do not use high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid. Our goal is steady and sustainable capital growth over time.

Risk Management Capital protection is the cornerstone of our operations. Every single trade is protected by a predefined Stop Loss, calculated based on instrument volatility and market structure. The risk per trade is strictly controlled, allowing us to navigate adverse market phases with contained drawdown.

Focus Markets We operate exclusively on the Forex market. Our specialization provides us with a deep understanding of currency dynamics. We do not trade commodities such as Gold (XAUUSD) or Oil.

Recommendations for Subscribers

  • Minimum Recommended Capital: 1.000€

  • Broker: An ECN broker with low spreads and competitive commissions is recommended.

  • Leverage: 1:30.

  • Time Horizon: This is a signal for investors with a long-term vision (minimum 6-12 months). Patience is key.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.10 21:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.09 13:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.09 12:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.09 11:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 22:01
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 20:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.08 20:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.08 19:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.08 19:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.08 09:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 09:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 09:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.08 09:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.08 09:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
SVtrading
Ayda 30 USD
20%
0
0
USD
2.1K
EUR
3
97%
200
49%
85%
3.66
1.53
EUR
11%
1:30
