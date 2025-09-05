SinyallerBölümler
Atm

Yang Hui Chen
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
11 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 5000 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 24%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
213
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
139 (65.25%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
74 (34.74%)
En iyi işlem:
63.27 USD
En kötü işlem:
-120.48 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 133.29 USD (7 486 040 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 016.28 USD (246 010 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
17 (261.97 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
261.97 USD (17)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
36.49%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.49%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
19
Ort. tutma süresi:
22 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.18
Alış işlemleri:
136 (63.85%)
Satış işlemleri:
77 (36.15%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.12
Beklenen getiri:
0.55 USD
Ortalama kâr:
8.15 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-13.73 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-134.11 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-329.23 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
68.36%
Algo alım-satım:
57%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
423.15 USD
Maksimum:
637.92 USD (82.67%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
38.93% (637.92 USD)
Varlığa göre:
5.35% (70.85 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSDm 87
XAUUSDm 60
GBPUSDm 22
USDJPYm 20
AUDUSDm 16
EURGBPm 2
USDCADm 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSDm -484
XAUUSDm 542
GBPUSDm 57
USDJPYm -9
AUDUSDm 15
EURGBPm 5
USDCADm 4
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSDm -19K
XAUUSDm 526K
GBPUSDm 1.7K
USDJPYm -1.5K
AUDUSDm 78
EURGBPm 56
USDCADm 90
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +63.27 USD
En kötü işlem: -120 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 17
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +261.97 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -134.11 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Discretionary-Free Copy Signal Brief


Name:ATM

Style: Rules-driven trend following focused on medium/short-term one-way moves; cautious in ranges.

Frequency: Not high-frequency. Trades only when conditions align; being flat is part of the plan.

Risk: Strict pre-defined stop loss. Adds only to winners (pyramiding with caps). No martingale, no grids.


What it does

  • Enters only when both trend quality and volatility structure are favorable.

  • Sizes positions to keep risk proportional to account size and current volatility.

  • Scales in to profitable positions up to a defined maximum; always keeps a protective stop and trails profits dynamically.

  • Stays flat when conditions are poor—no forced trades.


Things to know before copying

  • Drawdown profile: Expect “many small losses + occasional large wins.” In chop, strings of small losses are normal.

  • Copy variance: Execution delay and slippage mean your fills may differ from the master; returns will deviate.

  • Gap risk: News and gaps can cause slippage through stops.

  • Environment: Copier must run 24/5 with stable connectivity. Don’t stack other EAs or manual hedges on the same symbol.


Suggested copier settings (no strategy parameters disclosed)

  • Risk multiplier: Start with equity-based 0.5×–1.0×. Adjust after you’re familiar with behavior.

  • Account-level limits: Consider “≤1% per trade, ≤5% total concurrent risk” via your copier or your own rules.

  • Slippage tolerance: Breakout/trend systems need moderate max slippage to avoid frequent rejections.

  • Symbol mapping: Ensure symbol, contract size, digits, and margin rules match master; otherwise sizing will be off.

  • Replicate modifications: Enable copying of order edits/stops; this signal tightens stops and moves protection.


Who this is for / not for


Good fit: Investors who accept drawdowns, want a rules-based approach, and understand the math of “small cuts + outsized trends.”

Not a fit: Those needing high win rate, daily action, or minimal equity swings.


What I will share / won’t share


Will share:

  • Live exposure and direction (without disclosing formulas).

  • Key risk stats (drawdown, volatility, monthly returns).

  • Uptime/health and material changes (e.g., symbol adjustments).


Won’t share:

  • Exact entry/scale/stop algorithms, parameters, or code.

  • Any details that enable easy replication.


Quick FAQ


Q: Why so many small losses?

A: The system cuts losers quickly and rides trends. That edge requires tolerating frequent small cuts.


Q: Why sometimes no trades for days?

A: Staying flat in poor conditions reduces churn and drawdown.


Q: Are the adds averaging down?

A: No. Adds occur only to winning positions, with a cap on total units and progressively tighter protection.


Q: Why are my results different from yours?

A: Copy delay, slippage, and contract differences. Use a broker/server close to the master and equity-proportional copying.


Pre-copy checklist

  • ✅ You know your max tolerable drawdown and per-trade risk.

  • ✅ Copier set to equity-based / proportional, allows order modifications, reasonable slippage cap.

  • ✅ VPS/PC online 24/5 with stable network.

  • ✅ No other EAs/manual trades on the same symbol.

  • ✅ You accept waiting flat and enduring strings of small losses.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.18 01:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.09 07:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.06 11:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.72% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 18:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
