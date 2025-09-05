SinyallerBölümler
Maurice Prang

ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO 2

Maurice Prang
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 1%
MonetaMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
21
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
15 (71.42%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
6 (28.57%)
En iyi işlem:
2.81 USD
En kötü işlem:
-3.54 USD
Brüt kâr:
12.87 USD (12 261 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-11.85 USD (8 934 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (3.40 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
4.78 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
2.49%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.49%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
24 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.15
Alış işlemleri:
14 (66.67%)
Satış işlemleri:
7 (33.33%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.09
Beklenen getiri:
0.05 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.86 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.98 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-6.59 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-6.59 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
1.06%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.88 USD
Maksimum:
6.59 USD (6.44%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.44% (6.59 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.35% (3.37 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NAS100 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NAS100 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NAS100 3.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2.81 USD
En kötü işlem: -4 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +3.40 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -6.59 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MonetaMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO 2 — NAS100 Copy Signal

Discipline over drama. Capital first.

Short description

ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO 2 mirrors NAS100 trades with strict risk control. Every trade has SL/TP; a daily loss cap stops new orders on chaotic days. No grid, no martingale.

NAS100 copy trading with a daily loss cap, clear stops, and professional execution. Proprietary, rule-based, without martingale/grid.

The Story

Most systems don’t fail because of the setup, but because of one day that wipes everything out. ICONIC SECRET 2 addresses exactly that: it provides exposure to NAS100 while enforcing a maximum daily drawdown cap that halts new trades the moment a day turns against us. No guesswork, no gut feelings — rules, risk, execution.

What you get

  • Proprietary NAS100 signal executed with strict rule adherence

  • Capital protection first: fixed stop-loss, defined take-profit, daily loss cap for new trades

  • Clean execution: pending/market logic, OCO handling, spread check

  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging into drawdown

  • Simple onboarding, risk scalable via follower settings

The logic is intentionally proprietary. Exact entry/exit parameters are not disclosed.

How copy trading works here

  • Connect — Link your account to ICONIC SECRET 2 in the MQL5 Signals section.

  • Mirror — Trades are copied proportionally to your account size.

  • Protect — When the daily loss cap is reached, no new trades are opened; existing positions continue under the rules.

  • Scale — Adjust risk as needed, start conservatively.

Recommended follower settings

  • Copy mode: proportional to balance/equity

  • Risk factor: start conservative (approx. 0.5–1.0% account risk per trade as a guideline)

  • Copy SL/TP: enable

  • Parallel use: do not run additional EAs or manual trades on the same symbol

  • Broker/instrument: NAS100/US100/USTEC, stable execution, tight spread

Who is this for?

Ambitious traders and entrepreneurs seeking NAS100 exposure without micromanagement, with a strict risk framework and reliable execution.

What we do not do

  • Martingale, grid, or averaging into losing positions

  • News gambling without a rule set

  • Opaque leverage spikes and sudden risk jumps

Operations & transparency

  • Live monitoring and regular maintenance

  • Concise, technical updates instead of marketing hype

  • Proprietary logic; focus on discipline, protection, consistency

FAQ

How many trades per day? Selective; 0–2 is typical. Quality over quantity.
Can I change the risk? Yes, via follower scaling/lot factor. Increase step by step.
What happens at the daily loss cap? New orders are blocked until the new trading day; pending orders are cleared, existing positions remain rule-managed.
Minimum capital? Around 100 €/USD is practical; realistic expectations are essential.

Get started now

Subscribe and scale with discipline.
Connect your account, choose a conservative risk factor, and track results systematically. ICONIC SECRET 2 provides execution and the risk framework — you control the scaling.

Disclaimer

Trading indices/CFDs involves significant risk. Past results are not a guarantee of future performance. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. You are responsible for your follower settings (risk factor, slippage, leverage).


İnceleme yok
2025.09.15 09:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.15 08:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.09 20:45
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.09 13:21
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.08 13:22
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.08 13:22
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.05 15:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 15:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 15:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.05 15:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.05 15:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO 2
Ayda 39 USD
1%
0
0
USD
97
USD
3
100%
21
71%
2%
1.08
0.05
USD
6%
1:500
