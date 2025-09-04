SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / MaySoulYer
KUEKUL SRISIRIVILAI

MaySoulYer

KUEKUL SRISIRIVILAI
0 inceleme
13 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -42%
Exness-Real4
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
706
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
449 (63.59%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
257 (36.40%)
En iyi işlem:
144.62 USD
En kötü işlem:
-485.80 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 144.26 USD (982 094 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-6 840.56 USD (5 244 886 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
76 (124.33 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
598.34 USD (16)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
51.18%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
93.14%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
18
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.80
Alış işlemleri:
177 (25.07%)
Satış işlemleri:
529 (74.93%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.31
Beklenen getiri:
-6.65 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.78 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-26.62 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
80 (-5 196.16 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-5 196.16 USD (80)
Aylık büyüme:
-57.71%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
18%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
4 696.30 USD
Maksimum:
5 886.29 USD (442.57%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
84.77% (277.32 USD)
Varlığa göre:
77.91% (254.86 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSDm 87
XAUUSDm 81
EURUSDm 63
XAUAUDm 58
EURJPYm 56
CHFJPYm 50
AUDJPYm 36
AUDUSDm 35
NZDUSDm 31
USDCHFm 28
AUDCHFm 22
EURGBPm 20
CADJPYm 20
GBPCHFm 18
EURCHFm 17
EURCADm 14
GBPAUDm 11
EURAUDm 11
GBPJPYm 11
BTCUSDm 9
USDJPYm 8
USDCADm 7
AUDCADm 5
NZDCHFm 5
GBPCADm 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSDm 21
XAUUSDm -1.7K
EURUSDm 3
XAUAUDm -3.6K
EURJPYm 397
CHFJPYm 197
AUDJPYm -39
AUDUSDm -22
NZDUSDm -6
USDCHFm 97
AUDCHFm -49
EURGBPm 19
CADJPYm 12
GBPCHFm -76
EURCHFm -4
EURCADm 14
GBPAUDm -8
EURAUDm 11
GBPJPYm 15
BTCUSDm 112
USDJPYm -9
USDCADm 0
AUDCADm 3
NZDCHFm -78
GBPCADm 8
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSDm 1.9K
XAUUSDm -1.3M
EURUSDm 1.5K
XAUAUDm -3.3M
EURJPYm 788
CHFJPYm -1.6K
AUDJPYm -5.8K
AUDUSDm -2.4K
NZDUSDm -774
USDCHFm 3.1K
AUDCHFm 904
EURGBPm 1.4K
CADJPYm 2.3K
GBPCHFm 626
EURCHFm -941
EURCADm 1.9K
GBPAUDm 783
EURAUDm 1.8K
GBPJPYm 2.1K
BTCUSDm 267K
USDJPYm -313
USDCADm -45
AUDCADm 432
NZDCHFm -615
GBPCADm 1.1K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +144.62 USD
En kötü işlem: -486 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 16
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 80
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +124.33 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -5 196.16 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-Real4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

System Description: ICT_SMC + OVB–OVS Standard Model

The ICT_SMC + OVB–OVS system is a structured trading framework that integrates ICT Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with Order Block Validation (OVB) and Order Block Violation/Shift (OVS) filters.

  • ICT Smart Money Concepts (SMC): The foundation of the system, designed to identify institutional footprints such as liquidity grabs, fair value gaps, and market structure shifts.

  • OVB (Order Block Validation): Confirms the strength and validity of order blocks to ensure only high-probability zones are used for trade execution.

  • OVS (Order Block Violation/Shift): Detects invalidated or broken order blocks, signaling potential reversals or trend continuations.

This standard model provides traders with a disciplined, rules-based approach that balances market structure analysis with precision entry and exit points. The combination of ICT SMC with OVB–OVS delivers improved trade filtering, reduces false signals, and enhances consistency in both trending and ranging markets.

It is particularly suitable for traders who value institutional-style strategies, market efficiency insights, and a professional edge in risk management.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.13 14:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.13 14:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 14:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 13:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 08:11
High current drawdown in 54% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 08:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.23 19:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.23 10:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.23 09:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 09:44
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.23 05:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 03:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 02:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 00:04
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 21:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 20:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 22:51
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.05 10:17
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.05 09:41
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.05 09:41
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
MaySoulYer
Ayda 50 USD
-42%
0
0
USD
50
USD
13
18%
706
63%
51%
0.31
-6.65
USD
85%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.