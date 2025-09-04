SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / XAU Sniper99
Iwan Susantiaji

XAU Sniper99

Iwan Susantiaji
Güvenilirlik
25 hafta
2 / 406 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 370%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
37
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
37 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
55.07 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
739.79 USD (739 713 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
37 (739.79 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
739.79 USD (37)
Sharpe oranı:
0.83
Alım-satım etkinliği:
42.37%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.79%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
7 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
37 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
19.99 USD
Ortalama kâr:
19.99 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
22.12%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
9.13% (84.67 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 740
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 740K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +55.07 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 37
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +739.79 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Weltrade-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 82
Exness-Real15
0.00 × 21
KOT-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 20
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 70
CabanaCapitals-Live
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 53
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 21
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 21
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 15
MFMSecurities-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 170
OxSecurities-Demo
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 31
Graphene-Server
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 26
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 12
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 6
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 111
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 1
373 daha fazla...
🇬🇧 Signal Presentation – Goal: Replace a Full-Time Salary in 5 Years

🎯 Signal Objective
This trading signal is designed with a clear and realistic ambition:
➡️ To replace a traditional employee salary within 5 years, using a disciplined, manual trading system that has been stress-tested in live conditions.

⚙️ Trading Philosophy

  • 📊 Focus on steady capital growth over time

  • 🔄 Dynamic lot scaling based on account growth

  • ❌ No martingale – ❌ No aggressive scalping

  • 📉 Moderate and controlled drawdown ("Medium risk" mode)

  • ✅ Market-adaptive and updated strategy

💼 Who is this signal for?

✔️ Anyone seeking a passive income stream
✔️ Investors aiming for financial independence within 5 years
✔️ Traders who value consistency over high-risk speculation

💶 Subscriber Recommendations

  • 💰 Recommended starting capital: $1,000 minimum

  • ⚖️ Suggested leverage: 1:500

  • ✅ Use MQL5’s default risk-proportional lot sizing

  • 🔒 Ideally choose a broker with fast, reliable execution

  • 🧠 Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model

🔒 Risk Management & Safety

The signal includes a progressive lot size strategy
➡️ Lots increase only when capital does, maintaining a healthy balance

🗓️ 5-Year Projection (Indicative Only)

  • 📈 Starting capital: $1,000

  • 🚀 Target monthly return: 10 –15 %*

  • 🔁 Expected result: replace a monthly salary within 12–60 months
    (*Past performance does not guarantee future results)


İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 14:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.15 13:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.04 09:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.04 02:18
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 19 days. This comprises 12.84% of days out of the 148 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 02:18
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.04 02:18
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
