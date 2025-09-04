🇬🇧 Signal Presentation – Goal: Replace a Full-Time Salary in 5 Years

🎯 Signal Objective

This trading signal is designed with a clear and realistic ambition:

➡️ To replace a traditional employee salary within 5 years, using a disciplined, manual trading system that has been stress-tested in live conditions.

⚙️ Trading Philosophy

📊 Focus on steady capital growth over time

🔄 Dynamic lot scaling based on account growth

❌ No martingale – ❌ No aggressive scalping

📉 Moderate and controlled drawdown ("Medium risk" mode)

✅ Market-adaptive and updated strategy

💼 Who is this signal for?

✔️ Anyone seeking a passive income stream

✔️ Investors aiming for financial independence within 5 years

✔️ Traders who value consistency over high-risk speculation

💶 Subscriber Recommendations

💰 Recommended starting capital: $1,000 minimum

⚖️ Suggested leverage: 1:500

✅ Use MQL5’s default risk-proportional lot sizing

🔒 Ideally choose a broker with fast, reliable execution

🧠 Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model

🔒 Risk Management & Safety

The signal includes a progressive lot size strategy

➡️ Lots increase only when capital does, maintaining a healthy balance



🗓️ 5-Year Projection (Indicative Only)

📈 Starting capital: $1,000

🚀 Target monthly return: 10 –15 %*

🔁 Expected result: replace a monthly salary within 12–60 months

(*Past performance does not guarantee future results)



